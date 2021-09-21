Charlie Brewer Leaves Utah Football

University of Utah’s Charlie Brewer (12) throws the football in the game against the BYU cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT on Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah football program. Brewer’s decision comes after he was benched in the second half of Utah’s loss to San Diego State.

Brewer played in just three games for Utah after being named the starting quarterback to open the season. There was a battle for the starting job in training camp between Brewer and Cameron Rising, which was categorized as a “close call” by head coach Kyle Whittingham back before the season kicked off.

Now, the job will belong to Rising. Brewer will no longer be a part of Utah football effective immediately.

“Charlie has decided to move on and we wish him the best,” said Whittingham in a statement.

Brewer transferred to Utah from Baylor. It is currently unclear whether Brewer will transfer again, when that move might happen, or if he is done at the collegiate level.

Rising will take over as the starter, with Ja’Quinden Jackson labeled as the backup on the depth chart released on Tuesday.

Rising entered in the second half of Utah’s loss to San Diego State and led the Utes to a furious comeback, falling just short in triple overtime. The spark Rising gave to the offense likely led to him being named the starter moving forward, and it’s likely he will remain in that position for the remainder of the season.

Jackson is the backup, and Utah also has Bryson Barnes and Peter Costelli as quarterback options on the roster. Costelli was mentioned as a redshirt candidate by Whittingham, so the depth chart will likely show Rising-Jackson-Barnes, in that order, for the time being.

Now, it’s Rising’s job to get this team back on track. Two consecutive, non-conference losses to open the season is certainly not what anyone expected, but if Rising plays the way he did on Saturday moving forward, there’s reason for optimism for Utah’s season.

Whittingham repeatedly mentioned his confidence in both Brewer and Rising throughout the offseason, training camp, and the first few weeks of non-conference play. Now, it’s time to see if he was right.

Rising will start for Utah against Washington State on Saturday in the Pac-12 opener.

