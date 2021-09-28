Mental Illness in Media is Not a Trend

The emotional and mental effects of being individuals forced into isolation by a global pandemic, a seemingly doomed environmental climate, and a government divided in half regarding issues of human rights are undeniable. These descriptors, usually used in the synopsis of a dystopian novel, describe our world today. Each of these contributing factors have opened up a conversation surrounding mental health in the media.

While some are more affected than others, all are carrying that burden in one way or another.

The Platform

The social media app TikTok boomed as the pandemic began. Everyone being quarantined at home seemed to be the impetus of engaging with this new platform. TikTok’s algorithm made it incredibly easy for people with the same interests to connect with each other. It’s as if the world went from being complete strangers to a web of intertwined people who were all experiencing the same phenomenon.

And so, people took advantage of the accessibility of the app as a way to fill in the missing social interactions of this new life in isolation. The pandemic brought many new communities together, but one hashtag has dominated the TikTok platform since the pandemic began. The hashtag #mentalillness has over 1.2 billion videos which speaks volumes to the impact of this topic during such a harrowing time.