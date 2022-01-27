The Show Must Go On: Entertainment Careers Through COVID

It’s hard to believe that we are coming up on two years since COVID-19 disrupted our lives. In case you haven’t noticed, things have been a little bit different since then.

Even though, as of Thursday, Dec. 23, Salt Lake City is still averaging about 363 new COVID-19 cases a day, we are essentially open for business. For the past several months, you could catch a movie, see a play or rock out with Harry Styles. After all, that’s why we crave forms of live entertainment, right? They provide a much-needed escape that was sorely missed in the throes of the pandemic.

Behind the Curtain

But what about the people behind the scenes? Those who work tirelessly to build us a Gotham City for Robert Pattinson to brood in. Or those who make sure Harry has the instruments he needs to pluck our heart strings. Hundreds upon hundreds of dedicated people work almost non-stop to give us this escape; but you’ll never hear their story.

Well, I suppose you’ll hear a couple of their stories right now, but that was close.

Chris Saul, a live sound engineer, has been in the industry for almost a decade. Regardless of their talent or connections, their job essentially disappeared over night. For almost exactly a year, there was nothing. Saul, and everyone else in the live music industry, had to ask themselves: now what?

Many artists took to the world wide web in an attempt to continue to entertain; but this wasn’t really an option for Saul. They loved their work, but there was quite literally nothing for them to do. Saul shared with me the almost universal gut-wrenching feeling felt by those in their industry. “Where were you when it happened?” became a question almost everyone could answer.

Then, shows started coming back. Not only were concerts and festivals happening, but they were also all seemingly happening at once. “It was unexpected,” Saul said. “Jobs reappeared almost just as quickly as they disappeared.” Saul explained that the intensity in which shows started to come back created a sort of whiplash. While it spoke to just how much people yearned live music, it was overwhelming to say the least.

Coping With Precautions

Obviously, having work again was nice, but the reality of the situation is that COVID-19 is still breathing down our necks, as Broadway theaters have begun shutting down due to positive tests from cast and crew. So, how do you account for the very real danger while simultaneously providing a much-needed entertainment industry?