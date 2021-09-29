Art Therapy: Talking Mental Health with the U’s Professionals

The return to in-person classes this fall semester poses the question of how to safely and effectively transition back into public spaces, and cope with the accompanying stress of doing so.

As the pandemic’s effects on students’ well-being — both physical and mental — persist, the pressure to

perform at school combined with the pressure to stay protected against the virus can be a source of tremendous anxiety.

To learn more about easing some of that anxiety, we spoke with artists and art therapy practitioners about the role of art in mental health, integration of arts in medicine and their work in the field.

Process Over Product

Kathryn Wingard, a licensed art therapist with an MFA in ceramics from the University of Utah, helped contextualize the difference between therapeutic forms of art — something we all do, and often innately — and the practice of clinical art therapy.

Practicing art as a hobby or profession maintains a focus on learning new skills or completing a project, whereas sessions with a clinical art therapist set a goal of healing without focusing on an end-product. “It’s like talk therapy with a different medium,” Wingard said.

The art medium, painting, sculpture, music, dance or even forum theatre, acts as what Wingard describes as a “safe third,” providing a meeting space or common ground for client and therapist to connect. Each session doesn’t culminate in a pretty picture, literally or figuratively, but is a way of establishing a safe and supportive space.

“It’s one of the only disciplines or experiences in the hospital where we don’t go in to fix something,” says Saundra Shanti, a chaplain at University of Utah Health.

With undergraduate experience in the arts and a graduate degree in theology as well as arts in medicine from the University of Florida — Shanti’s thesis was centered on integrating art and ritual into spiritual care — she understands how art’s role in clinical settings doesn’t always include an end goal, but is a way of opening up conversation.

“We go to connect with people, to be with people, and that allows a spaciousness or an openness. What I like about that too is it allows the patient to have power and control.”

One of Shanti’s colleagues and collaborators is Shelley White, the manager of the Wiggins Wellness and Integrative Health Center at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, where she oversees wellness service, including creative art therapies with various Artists-in-Residences and a team of music therapists who focus on community and individual interventions with cancer patients.

As a Ph.D. candidate in the School of Nursing with a social work background, White takes the approach of a researcher in conversation, citing studies focused on integrating procedural medicine and the arts.

One of the licensed music therapists White oversees is Heather Fellows, who spoke on her training in identifying the needs of the patients. “We are here to help with physical needs, as well as the emotional.”

Her work is largely customized to the patient receiving the therapy. Allowing patients to gravitate towards what they identify with has benefits in both perceived and recorded relaxation, provides patients distraction from physical pain, and is often accompanied with an emotional release. “It’s our job to hold that emotional space for whatever’s coming forward … and leave them with something to take with them throughout the day,” Fellows said.

Integration of Art and Medicine

Evidence-based practice and research studies have helped draw further attention to the benefits of integrating arts and medicine for mental health, supporting its practice in healthcare.

“You can merge the medical intervention with the surgical intervention … You could take biological markers and look at blood or salivary cortisol [during art-making] and see what kinds of inflammatory biomarker changes are taking place,” White says. The research supporting arts’ benefit on mental health is exciting and rich with possibilities for the future, though it remains important to differentiate between clinical art therapy and the use of art as a therapeutic practice.