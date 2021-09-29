Wealth and Fame Can’t Solve the Mind: Pro Athletes Speak Out About Mental Health

When Kevin Durant misses a season due to a torn achilles tendon, nobody bats an eye. When an MLB pitcher undergoes Tommy John surgery and loses 18 months to recovery, it’s just part of the game. Or when a linebacker, seemingly in his prime, retires citing concussion and CTE concerns as Chris Borland did in 2015, he is praised for choosing his future health over a brief career in the NFL.

An obviously-diagnosable injury is much easier to wrap our minds around than the vague and wildly varied nature of managing and improving our mental health. For that reason, when Simone Biles opted out of five of the six finals at the Tokyo Olympics in July, it prompted conversation.

Was the greatest gymnast of all time letting her country down on the world’s biggest stage? Can’t she tough it out until the Olympics are over? But there’s one question I didn’t hear nearly enough: is Simone okay?

“We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day, we’re human, too,” Biles said to The Associated Press. “We have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”

Biles isn’t alone. A number of athletes have become more outspoken in recent years about mental health being as valuable to performance as physical health.

In 2018, longtime NBA player DeMar DeRozan tweeted “This depression get the best of me…” prior to a candid interview with the Toronto Star about the anxiety and depression he has experienced since childhood. DeRozan’s story then inspired fellow NBA star Kevin Love to share his own experiences in an essay called “Everyone is Going Through Something” for The Players’ Tribune.

The two detailed their experiences in brutal honesty, Love being an excellent example of how visible success can’t always tame the demons inside. From 2015-18, Love’s Cleveland Cavaliers appeared in the NBA Finals four consecutive seasons, winning the 2016 title. Yet he continued to battle depression and self-confidence problems throughout the run.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and 19-time World Championship gold medalist, experiences similar struggles. The toll of “being the head star of the Olympics” wore on Biles to the point where she had to choose her mental health over a medal.

“Physically, I feel good,” Biles said on NBC’s “Today” show after withdrawing from competition. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment.”