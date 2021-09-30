How Utah Athletics Approaches the Ever Changing Landscape of Mental Health

He continued saying that he believes that mental health issues coming to the forefront of college athletics has helped everybody within the sphere.

“I know it’s benefited a bunch of our players … again, it’s something that we continually try to educate them that, hey, this is nothing to be ashamed of. It’s not a sign of being weak or not tough or any of that stuff. It’s reality. Let us know when you’re hurting and when you need some help and we’ll make sure we get it for you,” said Whittingham.

Let’s take a step back here. One of the top power five head football coaches in the nation is saying this. A coach speaking on issues regarding mental health ten years ago would have been seen as groundbreaking, but today we’re conditioned to expect that answer.

That means it isn’t just talking. Real action has been taken and you can see that in the way coaches handle mental health concerns with players.

Utah star linebacker Devin Lloyd echoed his coach’s thoughts on the changing mental health landscape within the football community in particular.

“It should be a top priority and should be spoken about more and encouraged more to have people speak out when they are going through a rough time. There should be more positivity associated with people searching for help as opposed to negativity,” said Lloyd.

The type of negativity Lloyd referenced in his comment is becoming harder and harder to find. Athletes and the general populous are starting to talk about and view mental health differently.

Look at women’s head basketball coach Lynne Roberts, who, according to star Brynna Maxwell, let her entire team go home for the offseason after an especially grueling 2020 COVID-19 regular season.

“Giving us that break, our coach Roberts let all of us go home after the season from literally March until June, and that helped so much — we are all back and happier and healthier now and ready to go,” Maxwell explained.