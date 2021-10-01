Cushman: Expanding Mental Health Options Will Help Students Succeed

A 2019 report from the Utah System of Higher Education showed that many college students sometimes felt lonely and hopeless and nearly 15% of respondents said they had felt suicidal in the last 12 months.

Often, the journey to find the right mental health care to treat these issues involves trial and error, making it largely unattainable to college students in desperate need of these resources.

I have struggled on my own journey to find the right therapist, and I know many people who have faced similar challenges in receiving mental health care. College students deserve accessible mental health resources so that they can find the right treatment to help them live more successful lives.

Despite new, innovative types of therapies becoming more widely available, exploring different therapy options requires a lot of time and money, which college students tend not to have.

Harvard Magazine said that “students today do 3000 things at 150 percent.” Many students have big educational and career goals. We feel the pressure to finish our degrees quickly, join extracurriculars, complete community service and work to support ourselves.

In 2017, the U.S. Department of Education reported that 43% of all full-time undergraduate students and 81% of part-time students were employed while enrolled. These factors, along with those of everyday living, combine to make students stressed. We have so many obligations, making it difficult to invest time into one therapist — let alone into finding the right therapist or exploring other options.

Mental health services can also be incredibly expensive. Specialized therapies can cost $100 to $250 per hour or session, which most students can’t afford thanks to the cost of tuition and other financial responsibilities.

A study of 43,000 college students across the U.S. found that “36% of college students are food insecure, and 36% are in precarious housing situations.” When worrying about your next meal or where to live, mental health takes a back seat. How are we meant to explore treatment to find what works for our individual needs with these circumstances?

Students who struggle to find mental health care often turn to campus resources out of convenience. However, the limited resources at some universities don’t fully allow students to experiment with mental health care options.