Utah Soccer Drops Second Pac-12 Game to Washington State 

University of Utah women’s soccer players celebrate a goal in the match vs. Dixie State at Ute’s field on the University of Utah campus on Sept. 12, 2021. (Photo by Xiangyao “Axe” Tang | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

University of Utah soccer opened up Pac-12 play against No. 10 Stanford last week. Although that game ended in a 0-3 loss, Utah was determined to flip the script as they face Washington State for their first home game of Pac-12 play.

Utah and Washington state have faced each other 11 times before today’s game, with Utah going 4-6-1. Their latest matchup was a 1-4 loss on Oct. 31, 2019.

The game ended unfortunately for Utah, as a late goal by Washington State gave the Utes a 0-1 loss. Utah has now fallen to 5-5-1 on the season, losing both conference games that have been played.

Many Utah fans and Salt Lake residents are aware of the tragic passing of Aaron Lowe. The Utah Athletics department has done a fantastic job of honoring his life, placing a No. 22 symbol on the field in memory of Ty Jordan and Lowe.

Washington State opened up the game with a lot of pressure and possession. Utah had a very hard time controlling possession with the constant pressure coming from the Cougars. Washington state especially focused on pressuring in the box, constantly attacking Chelsea Peterson in the goal.

Peterson did a fantastic job in the goal for Utah, blocking multiple close shots. Washington State had a couple of opportunities on goal in the first half, including a shot by Enzi Broussard that was narrowly saved by Peterson.

Peterson had another that she blocked off of the crossbar. She landed awkwardly after the save but refused to come out of the game for Utah.

The game was tied 0-0 at the end of the first half. Washington State’s relentless pressure was the story of the first half. They were able to take 10 shots compared to Utah’s two. The Cougars were able to place three shots on goal, while the Utes got both of theirs on target.

Washington State kept the pressure up coming into the second half. But neither team would score until the 77th minute when Grayson Lynch found the back of the net. She placed a beautiful left-footed shot that just slipped past Peterson.

Utah had a couple late opportunities, with a free kick just outside of the box followed by a corner kick. Unfortunately for the Utes, they couldn’t capitalize on any of their chances as they lost 0-1 against the Cougars.

Washington State took 10 shots in the second half, bringing their total up to 20. Utah was only able to take seven shots in the game, with five of them coming in the second half. The Cougars were able to place eight of theirs on goal, with Peterson saving all but one.

It was the fourth time this season that Utah has been shutout in a loss. In fact, the only loss in which Utah was able to score in was a 1-2 loss at Butler on Sept. 5.

After the loss, Utah falls to 5-5-1 on the season, and 0-2-0 in conference play. The game didn’t go the way that Utah hoped, but they hope to rally back on Oct. 3 when they play Washington at home.

Washington is 2-5-2 on the season after losing to Colorado on the road today. The game looks to be a much better matchup for Utah, as Washington isn’t as much of a powerhouse as Washington State or Stanford.

Utah will face the Huskies at Ute Field on Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. MDT. A broadcast will be available on Pac-12 Networks.

[email protected]

@SeanOverton3