Utah Football’s Aaron Lowe Killed in Tragic Incident

University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe (2) before the Utes’ comeback win against Washington State University on Dec. 18, 2020, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Salt Lake City Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the 2200-block of South Broadmoor Street early Sunday morning. The shooting left one person dead on the scene, with another transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 10:19 a.m. MDT, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed that Utah football cornerback Aaron Lowe was the deceased victim from last night’s shooting. Lowe was a third-year defensive back on the University of Utah football team. He played in 11 games on special teams in 2019, five games last season, and each of Utah’s first four games this season.

Update | 10:19 AM – SLCPD @ChiefMikeBrown confirmed @UUtah student and football player Aaron Lowe, of Mesquite, Texas, died on scene after being shot by an unknown person or persons. Our full press release is available here: https://t.co/KTY1M4afTo #SLC #SaltLakeCity #Utah pic.twitter.com/YrpxeLQy66 — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 26, 2021

Sadly, Lowe isn’t the first Utah player to pass away within this last year. Ty Jordan suffered a tragic accidental shooting in December 2020. Utah honored Jordan with the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, which Lowe was the first recipient of.

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said when he received the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

Lowe and Jordan’s connection runs deeper than just a scholarship. The two were best friends, playing football together in high school. After the passing of Jordan, Lowe honored him by switching his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 22, Jordan’s old number.

With the community still mourning from the loss of Jordan, another tragedy has taken the life of Lowe. The Utah football team has done a fantastic job of remembering and honoring Jordan, and thankfully Lowe should receive that as well.

No parent, sibling, teammate, coach or friend should have to deal with the death of a loved one, let alone the death of two in a year. The community’s thoughts go out to Lowe’s family at this horrible time.

“I am deeply saddened by the shooting death of Aaron Lowe,” Police Chief Mike Brown said in a statement. “This talented young man touched the lives of so many here in Salt Lake City and in Texas. The Salt Lake City Police Department grieves with and offers our condolences to the Lowe family and the University of Utah community.”

In response to the tragic news, University of Utah President Taylor Randall and Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham issued the following statements.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe,” Whittingham said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.”

“Aaron was a talented athlete, fierce competitor, respected teammate, friend, and a loving son and brother,” Randall said. “Aaron was also the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship which makes his death even more difficult. We mourn this senseless loss and will do all we can to comfort Aaron’s family.”

Current and former Utah football players have reacted on Twitter.

Rest In Peace A Lowe. Love you brother. — Cameron Rising (@crising7) September 26, 2021

I love you fam @Ezmoneylowe — Ja’Quinden Jackson (@leg3ndaryjaay) September 26, 2021

Why do the good have to die young? Love you brother. Rest in paradise — devin lloyd (@DevinLloyd_) September 26, 2021

Prayers to the Lowe Family & to the @Utah_Football family!! You will be missed🙏🏾 — ZMO (@PresMoss2) September 26, 2021

Man this world cold.. rest in paradise @Ezmoneylowe love you lil brudda😔🕊 — Jaylon Johnson (@NBAxJay1) September 26, 2021

