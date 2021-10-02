Design and Mental Health – How Buildings on Campus can Help Students Thrive

“ We shape our buildings; thereafter, they shape us.” — Winston Churchill

While it may be one of the only things Winston Churchill has said or done that I can agree with, I think this sentiment still rings true more than half a century later. Interior design and architecture are not just aesthetic tools for making buildings look appealing — good design fixes problems and can shape our built environment to be dynamic and comfortable.

What Makes a Building Good?

“ We’re inside most of our lives. How a space is designed really affects how we feel and how we behave.” — Ilse Crawford, Interior Designer

Good design can make life a lot easier, but can it actually have an impact on mental health? Environmental psychologists aimed to answer this question in 1953. The team studied various aspects of mental health institutions like light, color and private vs. public spaces. Their findings became the basis for the burgeoning field of environmental psychology.

Many in the field of environmental psychology today have suggested that making buildings sustainable and adaptable is an excellent place to start when designing buildings that promote mental wellness. Incorporating natural elements like plant life and bringing in plenty of natural light can help people feel more comfortable and balanced in a space.

Beyond that, interior design elements can help buildings function to better meet user needs.

How Do the U’s Buildings Measure Up?

To determine if the University of Utah’s buildings were promoting mental wellness, I decided to take the tour I never got during orientation (as a transfer student during the coronavirus pandemic) and explore the campus to see what spaces were best for students. In my self-guided tour, I explored a dozen or so buildings and talked to a few students about their favorite and least favorite places on campus.

In my search, I realized that designs to fit student needs seem to be a continuous challenge. Buildings, parking lots and other infrastructure are constantly under construction and change the landscape on a regular basis.

The types of construction projects that are prioritized on campus speak to the U’s focus on STEM and business programs — the social sciences and arts buildings are for the most part dated, and, to be honest, sometimes drab. However, the newness or antiquity of buildings didn’t seem to be the driving factor affecting student opinion.