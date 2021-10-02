Utah Volleyball Downs Oregon State

U of U Volleyball team against Colorado on Mar 21, 2021 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on campus. (Photo by Tom Denton | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah volleyball team was back home at the Jon M. Huntsman Center as they played Oregon State in an efficient three set win.

The Utah Utes started out the first set with a nice five point lead before the Beavers started to put pressure on the Utes by scoring some consecutive points. However, the Utes were able to keep their momentum going as they led 15-9 in the first set. Madelyn Robinson clinched the set 25-18 with a kill.

In the second set, the Beavers started out hot as they had a 5-1 lead against the Utes. The Utes found themselves behind but were able to fight back. Kiley McMurtrey had back-to-back aces as she helped tie the score up 10-10. Zoe

Weatherington came up with a kill right before a timeout was taken. After the timeout, Utah changed the momentum and won the next six out of seven points to have a big lead of 21-15. The Utes managed to win the set 25-19.

In the third set, the Utes had their best offensive frame as they were able to control most of the set. Utah had four straight kills during the set and managed to put a ton of pressure on the Beavers as they won the set 25-13.

Throughout the night, Dani Drews had 13 kills and a .500 clip. Weatherington also had a .500 hitting percentage as well as seven kills. Robinson ended the night with 12 kills. Stef Jankiewicz had 28 assists as well as nine digs and four blocks. Megan Yett had seven digs and Vanessa Rameriez had six. Kennedi Evens and Allie Olsen both had three blocks throughout the night.

The Utes will play No. 11 Oregon on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. MDT at the Huntsman Center. The match will also be live streamed through the PAC-12 Network.

