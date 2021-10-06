Master Peter’s Puppet Show Comes to the U

Jack Gambassi

Bennett Chew and Zyena Tolhurst perform during rehearsal of Master Peter’s Puppet Show, directed by José Miguel and showing on Oct. 7 and 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM in the Performing Arts Building on campus in Salt Lake City. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

By Jack Gambassi, Photographer
October 6, 2021

Gallery|10 Photos
Jack Gambassi
Sophia Campagna and Azaelea Teuton embrace during rehearsal of Master Peter's Puppet Show in the Performing Arts Building on campus in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2021. (Photo by Jack Gambassi | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Master Peter’s Puppet Show (Manuel de Falla) will be showing at the Performing Arts Building (PAB 115) on campus in Salt Lake City. José Miguel’s directorial debut will show at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, 2021. No tickets required and entry is free.

 

