Master Peter’s Puppet Show Comes to the U
October 6, 2021
Master Peter’s Puppet Show (Manuel de Falla) will be showing at the Performing Arts Building (PAB 115) on campus in Salt Lake City. José Miguel’s directorial debut will show at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, 2021. No tickets required and entry is free.
About the Contributor
Jack Gambassi, Photographer
Jack is a premedical student at the U studying economics and Italian. He has loved photography since a young age and sports are his favorite assignments to be on! Jack has been with The Daily Utah Chronicle for one year.
