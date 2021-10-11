Utah Duo First to Qualify for Main Doubles Since 2017

The Utah Women’s Tennis player and University of Utah junior Madeline Lamoreaux defends a serve against the New Mexico State University in an NCAA dual Meet at the Jon M. Huntsman Tennis Center on 04 Feb. 2021 (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The ITA All-American Championship was a great setting for the top Utes players to try their skills against other top tennis players.

Madeleine Lamoreaux opened play for the Utes on Monday, Oct. 5. Lamoreaux faced off against a tough test in the 100 ranked ITA singles player Ahmeir Kyle, from Xavier University.

The match started great for Lamoreaux — she played well and battled her way to a 6-4 victory in the first set. Sadly, Lamoreaux could not continue the high level of play. She dropped her second set 4-6, and in the deciding third set Lamoreaux fell 2-6.

Day two of the championship was delayed due to weather. Lamoreaux was set to compete in the consolation bracket, but ultimately had her match cancelled. However, in positive news for the Utes, Lamoreaux and Emily Dush were selected to compete in the All-American Doubles Main Draw. They are the first Utes to earn this honor since 2017. This accomplishment really shows the heightened stock of the Utes players heading into future matches.

The Utes’ week at the tournament officially ended on Thursday, Oct. 7. Lamoreaux and Dush teamed up against the 8th seeded duo of Reilly Tran and Alle Sanford. The North Carolina duo handled the Utes easily beating them 8-2. The Utes moved into the consolation bracket where they matched up against the LSU duo of Taylor Bridges and Ena Babic. The Utes played great, but ultimately lost in the end 8-6.

The Utah Women’s Tennis Team will be back in action Oct. 14 at the ITA Mountain Regionals in Las Vegas, Nevada.

