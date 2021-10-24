Utah Volleyball Downs Arizona at Home

University of Utah middle blocker, Amelia Van Der Werff (#5), plays in a game against University of Arizona in Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 24, 2021. (Photo by Xiangyao “Axe” Tang | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

No. 18 Utah Volleyball played Arizona this weekend and downed them in straight sets at the Huntsman Center. This was a great win after falling to Arizona State several nights before.

The first set went back and forth in the beginning until the Utes grabbed a 16-11 lead. Once the Utes caught momentum, the Wildcats could not do anything. The Utes won the first set 25-19. Dani Drews had six kills and five digs in the opening set while Ameila Van Der Werff had three kills.

The second set started close however Utah managed to find their way to another lead. Zoe Weatherington and Drews helped the Utes keep the momentum rolling as they both had several kills which led to Arizona taking a timeout. The Utes led 22-15 as the Wildcats tried to come back but the Utes shut their momentum down by closing the set 25-18.

The third set started out like the first two sets, where both teams were battling to take the lead but in the end, Utah found the lead as they were up 17-12. The Wildcats came back to make the score a one point difference but Allie Olsen and Drews both had kills to help the Utes take the lead again. The Utes took the third set 25-21 to close out this weekend at home.

Drews had a total of 13 kills while Weatherington had 10 for the match. Van Der Werff helped the team with an .889 hitting percentage as she had eight kills and zero errors. Vanessa Ramirez posted 12 digs during the match while Madelyn Robinson had 11 digs.

After this successful game, the Utes will travel to Oregon to play the University of Oregon and Oregon State this weekend. The Utes will play Oregon on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. MDT and Oregon State Sunday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. The match against Oregon will be played on the Pac-12 Network.

