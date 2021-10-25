Environmentalism as Entertainment: Does It Get Us Anywhere?

I, like many middle-class Americans, have an odd obsession with watching shows where rich, famous people stay in fancy places and eat fancy food that I could never afford. I don’t think there’s anything inherently wrong with living vicariously through the likes of Phil Rosenthal, Stanley Tucci and David Chang. However, there is a subcategory of this brand of television that seems to be slightly more problematic.

I speak of shows that involve celebrities — some with good intentions, some without — who strive to provide “new perspectives on old problems,” like sustainable energy and environmental conservation. Think of “Down to Earth” with Zac Efron or Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Before the Flood.”

There is nothing inherently wrong with celebrities trying to spread environmental awareness while simultaneously promoting their brand. If anything, maybe it’s commendable that they’ve found ways to use their wealth to further their passions in these areas. Still, with this type of environmentalism comes commercialism and misinformation. So, is there a balance? How much good do these shows really do, and should we take their messages to heart?

From history to geography, Iceland is one of the most unique countries on our planet, leading our teen heartthrob Zac Efron to head out to Iceland to explore its natural beauty and to learn how 100% of the electricity comes from renewable energy.

In the last 50 years, Iceland has gone from relying on shipped oil and coal to utilizing its natural volcanos and waterfalls. Electricity in Iceland is provided in about a 70/30 split between waterfalls and volcanos respectively. Pretty impressive, right? Efron thought so. He went on to use this statistic to compare the United States’ reliance on coal, petroleum and natural gas to produce 63% of our electricity. “We definitely have a long way to go,” stated Efron.

We do, but is comparing us to Iceland the most helpful way to kick our butts into gear? Iceland commendably has used its natural resources to provide electricity, but to reiterate, Iceland is a unique place. With around 10,000 waterfalls and 130 volcanoes, they are in a unique position. This isn’t to say America can’t do a better job with our sustainability efforts, but to add some perspective, America is about 95 times bigger than Iceland and only has about 7000 more waterfalls. If America had the same square mile to waterfall ratio as Iceland, it would have 954,763 waterfalls, give or take a few.