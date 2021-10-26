Shadley: The U Didn’t Prepare You for a Sustainable Career, but You Don’t Have to Accept That

All too often, corporations and governments pass off climate action to the consumer. While there are actions each of us can take to shop and buy sustainably, the biggest ecological problem is those corporations and the political systems that allow them to extract and pollute.

And yet, corporations and political systems are just collections of people acting in the interest of the larger system they uphold. Those individuals are mainly college graduates, like many of us are about to be. While we may not, and should not, accept responsibility for the climate crisis as consumers, we do have a responsibility to ensure our careers oppose the existing system, which has doomed us.

The U Does a Poor Job of Preparing Students for a Career Aligned with Sustainability

The U currently requires students to complete one international and one diversity credit as part of their general education. One of the university’s stated goals for the diversity requirement is to have students “critically reflect on their own identities and relationships with institutions that maintain and/or challenge the status quo.”

However, if you’ve ever been in one of the classes that count for these requirements, you might question how successful they are at achieving that goal. Students may learn about diversity, but almost never within the context of their major or their potential career.

A finance student who takes a class on Pacific Islander Studies will, first, likely not take that class seriously as it does not count towards their major GPA. But even if they did, understanding how important concepts of diversity (or lack thereof ) can manifest themselves in the investment banking industry and how to mitigate the potentially negative effects is left entirely to the student. This oversight is a catastrophic failure.

Instead of providing university students with an intersectional education that allows them to think about concepts of diversity, international issues and sustainability within their chosen field of study, the U has set those students up to fail. Not only is this a huge disservice to those students, but it’s also a disservice to marginalized groups.

Instead of perpetuating this system of ignorance that leads to underrepresentation, the U should have departments dictate the diversity and international requirements. That way, students have classes focused on diversity and international topics that pertain to their chosen major. Students will benefit if non-exploratory general education requirements are determined by their department.

The Environmental and Sustainability Studies major is an excellent example of intersectional education, with a class on environmental justice satisfying the diversity requirement and a class on global sustainability satisfying the international requirement. The U must address these existing issues within their general education requirements, while also introducing an additional sustainability requirement for each major. This will allow students to consider how their major can create a sustainable world.