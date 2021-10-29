Bringhurst: The Hungry Student Is More than a Stereotype

Since the first day of the semester, the University of Utah’s Feed U Pantry has welcomed almost two hundred hungry new clients. On a larger scale, millions of people around the world suffer from food insecurity and malnutrition because they cannot afford a healthy diet.

To top it all off, agriculture is the leading source of pollution in many countries, while nearly 40% of all food in America is wasted. College students regularly find themselves unable to pay for food, making a sustainable diet even harder to access. Improving sustainable agriculture is essential to eliminating hunger and reducing environmental impacts.

The Student Hunger Crisis

Hunger is a persistent problem, particularly for low-income households. College students are no exception — 39% of students surveyed by Temple University in 2019 had experienced food insecurity in the last 30 days. Many students place food as a lower priority to make ends meet.

“A lot of them have to choose between getting groceries or paying rent or tuition,” said Jackie Smith, director of the Feed U Pantry. Food insecurity impacts students in several aspects. “High-stress levels, higher dropout rates, mental and physical health issues, lack of focus in class, poor sleep quality, just to name a few,” said Smith.

The University of Utah implemented measures such as the Feed U Pantry, which provides packaged food and fresh produce from the Edible Campus Gardens, to tackle student hunger. “People come to the pantry specifically for the produce,” said Smith. “Our produce flies off the shelves when they deliver.” The pantry relies heavily on donations and is always open to extra assistance. For those afraid of the stigma associated with walking into the pantry and asking for help, the Feed U Pantry also offers to-go bags at the front desk of the Student Union.

The Student Food Security Act of 2021 was recently introduced to the U.S. Senate, which would expand eligibility for government food assistance if passed. This would feed students, but government and school assistance are only temporary solutions to the problem, especially when the available assistance isn’t always healthy. We need to invest in sustainable agriculture to make nutritional food more accessible and affordable.