Saifee: The Inland Port Started with the U, and Should End with You

The port authority used to hold its meetings in private until public outcry forced them to hold open meetings. Now their meetings are accessible, but it is a smokescreen of empty promises and blank pages. The authority’s website states sustainability is essential to the construction of the port, but Seed warns that this is greenwashing.

The port’s proposed construction site is on ecologically critical, marshy wetlands nearby the Great Salt Lake. Experts have expressed concerns that the thousands of migratory bird species that rely on the Great Salt Lake will be negatively affected. Construction on this fragile will not only impact animal species but will also adversely affect humans.

For starters, the port will almost certainly cause more pollution. Salt Lake City has enough pollution — we had the worst air quality in the world in August 2021. Doctors have determined that breathing in poor air has long-term health consequences for a person’s mental and physical wellbeing. We cannot afford to build new pollution sources, let alone on the westside which faces disproportionate effects of poor air.

Air pollution isn’t the only pollution source we should worry about. Westside communities such as Rose Park, Fair Park, Poplar Grove and Glendale will face more light and sound pollution. Like air pollution, increased light and sound pollution can harm a person’s wellbeing.