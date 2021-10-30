Changing EPA Policies in a Changing Environment

The EPA is tasked with regulating the production and manufacturing of chemicals and other pollutants. The agency enforces its regulations through fines and sanctions, among other methods.

The Trump administration favored an EPA policy that was more lenient toward businesses and the fossil fuel industry. The administration sought to limit the agency’s ability to enforce environmental regulations with various procedures such as the cost-benefit rule, which according to CNBC, “imposed restrictions on cost-benefit analyses for Clean Air Act rule making without explaining why those requirements were necessary.”

The Biden administration is currently in the process of reversing Trump-era EPA policies in an attempt to combat climate change and other issues the administration sees as imminent threats to the United States.

Juliet Carlisle, a professor of political science at the University of Utah, said the major change between the Trump-era EPA and the current administration’s EPA policies is who is in charge and how committed that person is to environmental protection.

“Trump appointed an EPA director who sought to dismantle the EPA from the inside and handicap its ability to do its job,” Carlisle said. “Biden has a goal to address the climate crisis and other environmental problems and knows the EPA has an important role in accomplishing this.”

Carlisle said federal policy can have a strong and direct impact on the environment.

“Particular policies are aimed at protecting the environment to greater and lesser degrees, for example,” she said. “However, some policies, not directly related to the environment, can still have an environmental impact.”

Every four to eight years when a new president takes office, the policy of that administration is adopted.

According to Carlisle, these changes from one administration to the next can frustrate goals and efforts towards environmental conservation.

“Presidents can nominate, and Congress approves cabinet officials,” she said. “Congressional majorities can influence what policies are introduced, voted on, and presidents decide what to sign or not sign into law … President Trump, for example, unilaterally [decided] to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. Environmental change can occur quickly or rather slowly. The reality is that we are facing dire circumstances with climate change and the effects are here already.”