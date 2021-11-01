Utah Soccer Drops Final Road Game to Arizona State

University of Utah women’s soccer’s forward Brooklyn James (#3) plays in the match vs. Dixie State at Ute’s field on the University of Utah campus on Sept. 12, 2021. (Photo by Xiangyao “Axe” Tang | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

On a warm Halloween afternoon, the University of Utah women’s soccer team (6-10-3) traveled to Tempe to play their final road game of the season against Arizona State University (10-7-2). It was the second game of a two-game road trip for Utah. Utah’s most recent game was a 0-1 loss to Arizona on Oct. 28.

Utah went down 1-2 in the first half and were hoping that the second half would go better for them. Despite playing a great second half, Utah was unable to score while ASU was able to tack on another two goals and Utah lost 1-4 to Arizona State.

Both teams got off to a hot start, with Arizona State’s Olivia Kearse-Thomas scoring in just the third minute. But Utah pressured on, and soon, Courtney Talbot found one of her own to even the score in the 10th minute.

But Arizona State once again found the back of the net, this time from Olivia Nguyen in the 16th minute. Both teams had more opportunities in the half, but neither was able to score.

As the first half progressed, play got more aggressive. Utah’s Brianna Pearson and Arizona State’s Jayda Hylton-Pelaia both received red cards in the 25th minute after having words with each other. Arizona State’s Lucy Johnson later received a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Despite outshooting ASU 10 to 8, Utah went into halftime trailing 1-2. Utah also took four corner kicks in the half, compared to just two for the Sun Devils.

While Utah came out of halftime looking to even the score, Arizona State had other plans. They once again got a very early goal, with Cori Sullivan scoring in just the 47th minute.

The pace began to slow down as the half progressed, but it didn’t work to Utah’s advantage. Utah continued to take shots, but no one was able to score. Arizona State was able to add another goal to their lead, coming from Nicole Douglas in the 73rd minute.

Utah played a wonderful second half but were only able to take five shots, significantly less than Arizona State’s 11. This certainly was a game that Utah thought they could win, especially with seven shots on goal.

Utah was able to control quite a bit of the game, showing a lot of progress in the midfield. But the defense wasn’t able to slow ASU’s powerful offense. The Sun Devils were able to take 19 shots, with eight of them on goal.

Despite giving up four goals, sophomore goalkeeper Megan Quiggle made four saves against Arizona State’s high-powered offense. After making her debut against Stanford earlier this season, playing 10 minutes in the net, she recorded her first start of her career against Arizona State.

Following the loss, Utah looks to finish the season strong as they face Colorado on Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. MDT. This will be Utah’s final home match of the 2021 season and they will honor each senior with a short tribute.

