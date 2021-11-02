Smog and the City: The Worsening Air Pollution in SLC

On Aug. 6, Salt Lake City recorded the worst air quality in the world according to IQAir, a Swiss-based air quality technology company. The very next week, Salt Lake topped the list again, ranking among other cities with notoriously poor air quality including Santiago, Dhaka and Lahore. Any Air Quality Index value above 100 is considered unhealthy. In both of these instances, the AQI value reached heights of 170.

Forest Fires Fuel Poor Air Quality

The driving force behind these numbers is forest fires. California and Oregon, Utah’s neighbors to the West, have experienced an unprecedented wild fire season thus far. A combination of scorching heat waves burnt the landscape to a crisp, opening the door for sparks to fly and leaving thousands of fire fighters to contain the flames.

Andrea Brunelle, a professor of geography at the University of Utah, researches paleoecology, fire history and climate change.