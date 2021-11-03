National Parks and the U’s Campus: Respecting Native Land

“We acknowledge that this land, which is named for the Ute Tribe, is the traditional and ancestral homeland of the Shoshone, Paiute, Goshute and Ute Tribes. The University of Utah recognizes and respects the enduring relationship that exists between many Indigenous peoples and their traditional homelands,” the U’s Indigenous Land Acknowledgement, created in 2020, reads.

According to Thomas Michael Swensen, an assistant professor of ethnic studies and enrolled member of the Tangirnaq Native Village, the U is situated in a state where many native nations have made their home for thousands of years.

“The Ute, Paiute, Northwestern Shoshone, Goshute and Navajo all have traditional lands that intersect with the state of Utah and even the University’s land holdings,” Swensen said in an email interview.

Many national parks in Utah hold sacred Native American land. One example is Rainbow Bridge National Monument, located near Lake Powell in San Juan County, Utah.

“Rainbow Bridge holds material and spiritual significance to the Navajo, Hopi and San Juan Southern Paiute nations,” Swensen said. “Religious freedom is a cornerstone of U.S. democracy but many people have shown long-term disrespect for Native American sacred sites, as well as religious beliefs and practices.”

This disrespect can be observed through the Goblin Valley hoodoo, or boulder, pushing incident from 2013, in which a scout leader was recorded toppling an ancient rock formation in Goblin Valley, a park known for having petroglyphs and other evidence of various Native American tribes.

“Taking care of the parks is super important,” said Stell Cole, a U sophomore and national park frequenter. “It helps us to be able to pass down these special spaces to the generations below us and helps encourage preservation and conservation further.”

Cole, who studies parks, recreation and tourism and environmental and sustainability studies, enjoys spending time in national parks, visiting them multiple times a year.

“[I visit] easily five to ten times a year now that I live out West,” Cole said. “Being from North Carolina, I didn’t have a ton of access to the national parks, as there weren’t many close to me, but out West, I take full advantage. I tend to visit the Tetons as well as the parks throughout Utah the most frequently.”

When she visits national parks, she engages in various activities such as backpacking, camping and hiking, but most of all, exploring their rarely seen parts.