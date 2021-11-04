Art and Recycling: How Local Art Institutions Make Do and Reuse

Climate change is a looming issue that has been at the forefront of environmental discussion for many decades now. Sustainably efforts are ever-expanding and the dialogue around how we use and reuse our resources is growing.

This is a topic that is increasingly centered in the art world as people move between physical and digital mediums and explore the intersections of social justice issues like climate change and practices in sustainability. At the U, and across the Salt Lake Valley, students and artists address these issues in a number of ways.

Waste in Practice

“Art is very wasteful,” said Visual Arts Professor Maureen O’Hara Ure. “My students and I go through a grundle of materials.”

This is something that’s true for many artists – the process of creating art can amass serious waste. Paper and plastic waste are quite common and waste from materials like paint makes up a considerable portion of the microplastics that end up in the ocean and landfills. In addition to the waste used to produce physical works of art, information is surfacing on the negative environmental impacts of digital art mediums like NFTs.

Waste reduction and proper hazard disposal is a necessary component of art studies. Many argue that this and other sustainable practices can offset the impact of waste within the arts: “I have no intention of stopping my consumption of art materials,” O’Hara Ure said. “It would be like saying to the musician, ‘well don’t play as much.’ I express my interest in sustainability in other ways, in terms of recycling and avoiding fast fashion.”

It is certainly helpful for artists to apply sustainability efforts to other facets of their lives, but an all-or-nothing approach to thinking about waste in artistic practice might not be. There are absolutely ways to freely continue creative pursuits while still being environmentally conscious, and there are a few local institutions that are great examples of that.

Saving with Cephalopods

One of the ways students are engaging with these issues is by making use of local resources like Clever Octopus, a South Salt Lake institution that promotes the intersection of art and sustainability in the University of Utah’s own backyard.

Their mission as a creative reuse center is to “take unwanted or unused items and turn them into functional, practical, or artistic creations. By extending the life of usable materials, creative reuse diverts waste from going to the land fill.”