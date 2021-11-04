Buening: We’re the Clean Energy Generation

In Utah, we have access to many diverse landscapes, from canyons to mountains, deserts to salt flats. With this variance comes unique growth opportunities. Currently, our state is powered by everything from crude oil to renewable energies. We are only in the early stages of achieving a greater clean energy potential.

Utah is one of the top seven states for solar power potential. But in 2020, 61% of our electricity generation came from coal-fired power plants. A complete turnover to renewable energies is pivotal for planetary health. As of now, about 24 cities and counties in Utah have pledged to transition to renewable energy by 2030, Salt Lake City included. As a rising generation, it is our responsibility to push for this shift. Specifically, we need to utilize place-based renewable energies that are most effective for Utah’s landscapes.

Righting Previous Generations’ Wrongs

As unfair as it is, our generation inherited the climate crisis. Despite improvements, there’s no shortage of opposition. We rank fourth in the nation for natural gas production and fifth in oil production from public lands. The Salt Lake City area processes about 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day, earning the federal government $88.5 million in royalties.

Many continue to infringe upon the rights of our natural lands, illustrated by the Federal Bureau of Land Management’s reduction of Bears Ears to increase land for resource extraction in 2020. Righting these wrongs is a challenge, but one that we are brave enough to face. To speak to that bravery, I met with Kate Bowman, the renewable energy program manager for Utah Clean Energy.