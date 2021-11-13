No. 16 Utah Volleyball Defeats Arizona

University of Utah middle blocker, Amelia Van Der Werff (#5), plays in a game against University of Arizona in Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, on Oct. 24, 2021. (Photo by Xiangyao “Axe” Tang | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Utah Volleyball travelled to Arizona to play the Wildcats on Friday night. They won in straight sets to conclude their last travel weekend. Utah’s record is now 17-7 overall and 10-5 in Pac-12 play.

Utah steamrolled Arizona in the first set as they had a solid lead of 15-3. During the set, Madelyn Robinson posted five kills during the set while Dani Drews had four kills and two aces. Megan Yett and Vanessa Ramirez both had an ace during the opening set. The Utes won the first set 25-9.

The second set was much closer as the Utes were playing from behind most of the set as the Wildcats were trying to shift their momentum. The Utes managed to stop their momentum at 20-20. Arizona was up 23-21, but Utah found a way to get a set point and won the set 26-24.

The Utes maintained their momentum as they started the third set off with an 8-5 lead. They kept their three-point lead until the Wildcats called a timeout. After the timeout, Amelia Van Der Werff came up with a kill and two service aces. The Utes ended up winning the third set 25-22.

At the end of the match Drews came up with 15 kills, Robinson posted 14 kills, and Zoe Weatherington had five kills. Stef Jankiewicz had 32 assists and Ramirez had 11 digs. Phoebe Grace had three big blocks at the net during the game.

The Utes will continue on the road as they head to Tempe, AZ to play Arizona State on Sunday at 1 p.m. MST.

