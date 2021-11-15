Top-End Talent Shines for Utah Men’s Tennis

Utah Mens’ Tennis players Gernonimo Busleiman and Franco Capalbo celebrate their win in doubles during an NCAA dual meet against the Idaho State Bengals at the George Eccles Tennis Center in Salt Lake City on Jan 30, 2021 (Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The Utah Utes Men’s tennis team participated in the LMU Invitational as their final tournament of the fall season. The matches ran from Nov. 12-14, and the Utes had a very successful trip with big wins from their best players.

The Utes came out blazing hot on day one of the tournament. The doubles teams of Fransisco Bastias/Bruno Caula and Gerinomo Buslieman/Bruno Krenn both won convincingly in the tournament’s opening matches.

The Utes carried this momentum through to singles. The Utes won an impressive six of seven singles matches. Bastias, Busleiman and Caula all won in straight sets. Krenn dropped his match and court 4, but Rian Ta and Jayson Blando both won their matches to finish a fantastic opening day.

Doubles started day two perfectly for the Utes. The Bastias/Caula pairing continued to work in perfect harmony as they easily won their doubles matchup. Buslieman now teamed up with Blando also won a convincing match. In singles the Utes went 4-2. The top 4 courts for the Utes won their matches, while courts 5 and 6 both lost. Blando was especially impressive, winning in two competitive 6-4 sets.

The final day ended with mixed results for the Utes. The normally consistent doubles performances disappointed and the Utes only won one of the three doubles matches. Bastias and Caula continued to play together without friction.

The Utes went 3-3 in singles matches. Again, the top-end talent of the Utes tennis team performs as Bastias, Caula and Buslieman all win in straight sets. Charlie Spina and Ta both lost in straight sets. Blando fought hard but ultimately lost in a decisive third set.

This was the last fall tournament for the Utah Utes men’s tennis team. They now come back to school to prepare for a spring season full of expectations.

