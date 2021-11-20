In Concert, ‘Silverstein’ Shows They Still Have Emotion and Fire after Twenty Years

Post-hardcore rock band Silverstein are touring in 2021 as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a group. In a music scene fueled by emotion and youth, the band continues to prove that they are in the game for the long haul. Silverstein recently performed at the The Depot in Salt Lake City on Nov. 13, 2021, supported by The Plot In You and Can’t Swim.

Silverstein Snapshot

With a discography of ten studio albums that retain their bite and driving force over time, it’s easy to see why Silverstein has amassed a large following over the years. The arrival of their 10th anniversary tour comes after a streak of releasing one record nearly every year since the beginning of the band’s career — a feat not many bands can aspire to.

The setlist consisted of popular tracks including the bands latest release “Bankrupt,” songs from their 2005 album “Discovering The Waterfront” and an acoustic set featuring cello and violin performances from crowd-favorite crew member Mike Tompa. The crowd shouted Tompa’s name between songs, which added to the overall atmosphere of community and fun that I have come to expect from concerts of this vibe. He even returned to the stage throughout the show to greet the applause and chants of his name.

Highly anticipated songs included “My Heroine” and “Smile In Your Sleep.” Both performances were energetic and charged, and got the crowd singing along with equally as much energy.

Rock Reflections

From my own perspective, the show was a knockout. Vocalist Shane Told interacted with the crowd during the band’s acoustic set and thanked them for 20 years of touring experiences over paper cups of champagne with his bandmates on stage. As a longtime Silverstein fan and a journalist heavily inspired by music — I once interviewed Told over email for a now-deleted rock music blog that I hosted and ran by myself — this concert was a defining moment for my journalistic career and a full circle experience for my emo teenage self.

One moment sticks out to me as particularly moving, especially in the wake of the tragic events at Travis Scott’s Astroworld performance on Nov. 5. During the Silverstein show a man fell in the mosh pit, and the floor space around him was immediately cleared. People in the audience helped him search for his glasses and got him back up. While the scale of this event was much smaller than Astroworld, this experience in the pit corresponds to a debate that has been heavily circulating about the safety of mainstream concerts. Many articles cite metal, rock and alternative shows as creating safe and conscious environments for their audiences — and this show was no exception.

An Infinite Experience

Silverstein once again reinforced my fervor for music-focused journalism. The energetic stage presence, interaction with fans and hefty catalog of angst and energy-inducing rock music made their show one of my favorite concert experiences.

I look forward to following a prolific band’s future into the next twenty years and, hopefully, getting to watch my own path evolve alongside the band that started it all for me.

