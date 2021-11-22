To Binge or Not to Binge Episode 89: Lights

Typically, the highly regarded and sought-after Daily Utah Chronicle “To Binge or Not to Binge” articles are reserved for television and streaming shows. In an effort to “stick it to the man,” so to speak, I’m changing the mold. While unconventional, it’s not illegal and I won’t tell anyone if you don’t. So be cool.

After all, there is something magical about binge-listening to music. If you’re anything like me, you logged endless hours on Spotify (or Apple Music, if you have the money for the subscription) searching for new artists and listening to their entire discography. Well, I’ve got the hottest tip on the block and I’m about to drop it just for you.

Lights is a Canadian-born singer songwriter who’s been active since 2009. Her debut album, “The Listening” earned her a Juno Award (they’re like the Canadian Grammys) for New Artist of the Year. She’s dropped four studio albums since then, and they contain some of the most unique and catchy sounds I’ve come across.

While “The Listening” is your traditional electronic pop/rock album, her subsequent work branches out and explores every angle of the genre. Lights provides absolute bangers as she shreds on the keytar while simultaneously pulling at your heartstrings with beautifully intricate lyrics.

If that’s not enough for you, Lights has also released acoustic versions of two of her albums. These acoustic albums strip away the noise and allow us to reach the core of her heartfelt songwriting prowess.

Favorite Album?

This is a tough one for me personally. I’ve been listening to Lights since the beginning and each of her albums has been such a crucial element of different phases of my life, but I guess I’d have to go with her 2014 record “Little Machines.”

“Little Machines” explores themes of nostalgia, growing up and figuring out who you are. For the artist, this album was all about making songs you can sing in the car with your friends. It delivers on this intent with full force. You can shout each lyric to “Up We Go” as you head-bang with your buddies, putting your car’s suspension at serious risk. On the other hand, you can put your head against the window and watch the street lamps pass by as you reminisce with “Running with the Boys.”

Perfectly simplistic in its electronic melodies, “Little Machines” nestles up to your heart and gives you an auditory hug. I love all her work, but “Little Machines” represents the best of what Lights brings to the table.

To Binge or Not to Binge?

Should you stream her music? Well, if you’ve got a beating heart and like good music, definitely binge. If you’re a cynical robot who hates everything, still binge! I’d argue that Lights is that good!

As fate would have it, this is the perfect time to jump on the Lights train. Her gritty new single, “Prodigal Daughter,” teasing a new album just dropped on Oct. 20. Along with this, Lights is releasing a graphic novel she wrote and drew along with the single. You heard right. Not only is she an insanely talented musician, but she also writes and draws comic books.

Lights has so much content waiting for you to enjoy. If you’re looking for some new tunes or a new artist to fall in love with, Lights might very well be your girl.

