No. 17 Utah Volleyball Dominates No 21. Washington State

In the last week of the regular season, the No. 17 Utah Women’s Volleyball team beat No. 21 Washington State, dominating the Cougars in three sets at the Huntsman Center. With the victory, the Utes move on to a record of 20-8 overall.

In the first set of the match, the Utes started out with a solid lead of 9-5 and did not stop there as they increased the lead to a 21-12 advantage. With things looking good for the Utes, the Cougars decided to make it interesting and put up a fight as they closed the gap to just four points. However, at 24-22, the Utes managed to put the set away.

The second set started out close until the Cougars had a four-point lead. The Utes called for a timeout and after returning to the floor, Zoe Weatherington came out with a kill which helped the Utes build momentum to tie the score up at 15-15. Both teams went back and forth until the Utes went up 20-16 before they closed out the set 25-18.

After taking the first two, the Utes were set up to put away the Cougars in the third set. The beginning of the set was competitive as both teams refused to give up. The score went back and forth between the teams as there were 11 tied scores and various different lead changes. However, the Utes came out on top and won the set 25-23.

For the night, Dani Drews had 15 digs and 21 kills during the match while Weatherington had an impressive 11 kills, and Madelyn Robinson had nine kills. Vanessa Rameriez had 21 digs during the match while Megan Yett had a season-high 14 digs. Kiley McMurtrey had two aces and Amelia Van Der Werff had three blocks. Stef Jankiewicz had 43 assists during the match.

The Utes will conclude their season with a home match against Colorado on Senior Day. The match will be played at the Jon M. Huntsman Center Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. MST. The match will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

