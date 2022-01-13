Utah Women’s Basketball Game Against Cal Canceled

Utah Ute’s Women’s basketball team warm ups before taking on Lipscomb University at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, November 10, 2021. (Photo by Rachel Rydalch | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah women’s basketball team will have to wait yet again to get their Pac-12 campaign underway after their game against California was canceled tonight due to COVID-19 issues within the Cal program.

The Utes haven’t played a basketball game since taking on Oklahoma in Norman on Dec. 21. That’s nearly four weeks ago at this point. It has been almost a full month since the Utes have set foot on the court.

Coach Lynne Roberts has commented in several interviews this offseason how difficult the COVID year of 2021 was. However, at this point, the Utes have already had more games postponed this year than in the 2021 season. Keeping rhythm and staying warm for a month straight since real game time is a challenge this coaching staff will have to tackle.

As of now, the Utes are scheduled to take on the second-ranked Stanford Cardinal on Sunday, but as we have found out at this point, all of that is subject to change at any moment.

