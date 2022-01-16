Solid Start for Utah Track and Field

The University of Utah and Weber State host the Spring Classic at the McCarthy track & field in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, April 6, 2018. (Photo by Kiffer Creveling | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The Utah track and field team sent some athletes to compete in the Snake River Open in Pocatello, Idaho this past weekend.

In the 60m hurdles event, Bailey Kealamakia took second place with an improved time of 9.15. Kealamakia ran the event in the prelims with a time of 9.30. The next event the Utes competed in was the 400m. Rachel Whipple took second overall in the event with a time of 59.47.

The Utes competed in the 200m event where Makenna McCloy set a new PR with a time of 25.93. The final event was the 4x400m relay team. The team consisted of Whipple, McCloy, Kealamakia and Ruby Jane Mathewson. The team came in second place with a time of 3:58.66.

Overall, the Utes had a good showing for the start of the new season. The next tournament will be the UW Invitational on Jan. 28-29 at the Dempsey Indoor Center while on Feb. 4-5 the team will compete at the Weber State Invitational and WSU (Washington State) Invitational.

