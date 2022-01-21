Walking the Narrow Path of Academic Careers in the Arts

Adjunct and full-time professors alike have had a difficult couple of years of adapting to online teaching and trying to work through the emotional toll taken by the pandemic. Many of the challenges professors face during this time are not new, but are magnified by the external pressures of the last several semesters. We spoke to a few professors about what that has meant for their careers in academia so far, and what their hopes are for the future.

Balancing Passion and Academia’s Demands

Mark Fossen is an adjunct professor at the University of Utah and Westminster College, who taught one class at each institution this past fall while advising the student dramaturgy opportunities in the Theatre departments on both campuses. In addition to teaching, he works at Salt Lake Community College managing their website and online content, is a dramaturg for Hale Centre Theatre Orem and works with the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas.

After many years of working as a professional actor, he got his BFA in Theatre from the U in 2014 and began working as a teaching assistant and leading classes of his own while receiving his MFA from the University of Idaho.

“The first semester is always the hardest,” Fossen said. Having to generate coursework, assignments and projects for the specifics of classes like theatre history and script analysis is a lot of the work for adjunct professors, and they usually have very little lead time. “Every semester is a sort of surprise,” Fossen said, describing one horror story of having to step into a class with only three days of prep time — no curriculum, no “packet” of what the professor before had, just a syllabus and his own prior knowledge of theatre history and analysis.

“The desire to teach at the college level was why I went back [to school], and it’s still my goal,” Fossen says. “I don’t think we need any more fifty-year-old white guys in theatre, but I want to make theatre better for people who don’t look like me.”

Would Fossen ever work as a full-time adjunct professor? No — the work is so sporadic, and he loves the simplicity of adjuncting. “There’s no committees, no publishing, no politics,” Fossen said. “I just get to teach […] and that’s what keeps me coming back: the students.” That removal from the inner workings of academia is a blessing and a curse. “Sometimes your ability to cause change in a department is limited […] you’re not there in the halls.”