Arts Internships Offer Students Community

Arts internships can be intensely rewarding and enriching to the students who participate in them. These internships can provide opportunities for career exploration, academic enrichment and personal growth as an artist.

However, internships can be difficult to balance with a full course load and other commitments, and the stigma associated with career exploration in the arts can add to the burden that students often face in an already stressful environment.

Arts Interns Speak

Ailleen Norris — a former Queer Spectra Arts Festival intern — offered an account of her experiences to the College of Fine Arts and the insights that she gained into finding enjoyment and personal stability as an artist.

“As artists, we get to experience squiggly, often unconventional, sometimes roundabout careers,” Norris said. “I find it to be equal parts frustrating and exciting, but it can be freeing to sit with both of those emotions side by side. Take comfort in your peers, in your communities and in the things that make your craft worth it for you. Those things above all will keep you grounded. And don’t forget to laugh — with others, by yourself and sometimes at yourself.”

A former intern for New Langton Arts in San Francisco, California, Camille Washington stressed the importance of diversity and inclusion within internships. She also encouraged students to be mindful of their rights as workers.

“Queer, cisgender, white men are everywhere in the arts, but that doesn’t absolve the institutions — big to small — from needing more diversity,” Washington said. “Be skeptical of any place or person who says otherwise. Human resource departments exist to protect the businesses/institutions, not the employees. Get to know your rights as a worker.”

Additional student testimonials stress the importance of understanding one’s worth as an intern and prioritizing mental and physical well-being over the demands of any internship. The importance of learning from mistakes, being open-minded to new experiences and remembering one’s individual artistic goals were particularly important highlights.

Community and engagement with creative content often prove beneficial for student artists. Showcasing work in galleries on or near campus, hosting community art nights or even networking with fellow art interns through social media can make a world of difference.