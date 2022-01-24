Are Salaries Too High for College Football Coaches?

Payment in athletics is one of the most complex issues facing colleges today. Coaches and athletic directors are paid exorbitantly, but athletes are not allowed to have salaries so they can keep their amateur status.

Kyle Whittingham, head coach of the University of Utah football team, makes $5.2 million per year. At face value, this is a pretty astonishing salary for a University employee, which, at its heart, is a center for learning and preparing young adults for real life. However, I think this number is justifiable.

The Utah football program, outside of the pandemic season, makes profits exceeding $30 million per year. Whittingham is a huge part of that; without his contributions, it is doubtful that the Utes would be in the Pac-12. Being in the Pac-12 is more than an athletic upgrade and its membership includes perks that are not solely sports-related. This membership places the U on equal footing with prestigious schools such as USC, UCLA and Stanford, raising the U’s stock academically and athletically.

The way that one views the role of a football program for the school affects how one interprets this massive salary. If you view the football program independently from the school, then it seems like a solid financial investment to pay the coach handsomely. They bring in a big profit, and there is a lot of competition for successful coaches. A school has to offer a large salary to get the most sought-after coaches.

However, when in the context of the University, many would argue that it seems ridiculous that the highest-paid person at a school is unrelated to academics. That money could be going towards paying teachers higher salaries or any number of improvements directly related to learning.

What this argument fails to consider is the importance of a thriving athletic program for a university. It makes the school more enticing for prospective students and increases the notoriety of the university across the country. Having fantastic athletic programs that entice young, talented student-athletes to come play is excellent for the school as a whole and all the athletics at the U.

Football is the greatest profit-earner for athletics across campus. Excluding gymnastics, all other sports at the U lose money. The big profit that football makes helps cover the expenses for these programs. In this light, it makes sense that Whittingham should be highly compensated. He helped Utah football become extremely profitable.

Not all college coaches are responsible for successful programs. The most profitable college football program in the United States is Texas, and they haven’t had a coach that has been successful on the field in the last decade. This looks bad when looking at the athletes that put in massive amounts of work and receive no direct compensation.