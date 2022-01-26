Kincart: Do More for Workers With Disabilities

In 2020, 17.9% of people with disabilities were employed, compared to 61.8% of people without disabilities. People with disabilities are more likely to be employed part time or to be self-employed than those without disabilities. Unemployed people with disabilities recognize the lack of workplace accommodations, and there’s a positive correlation between workplace accommodations and employment status. Since people must work to participate and earn money in our capitalist country, we must improve workplace accessibility. Employers in Utah need to provide better support to disabled workers.

On a national level, many disparities exist between the labor experiences of disabled versus non-disabled workers. Workers with disabilities can legally be paid below minimum wage, according to the Fair Labor Standards Act. But this isn’t fair. Workers with disabilities don’t threaten company performance. They can perform at the same level as non-disabled workers. But even if they couldn’t, this act punishes people for attributes they have no control over — and that’s wrong.

President Joe Biden attempted to get Congress to eliminate the subminimum wage, but this facet didn’t make it into the final version of his bill. This large-scale systemic example extends to the local level, where many improvements to support disabled workers can be made.

In an interview with The Daily Utah Chronicle, Gavin Hutchinson, President of EnableUtah, noted that young people with disabilities specifically have trouble finding jobs because they lack experience. According to Hutchinson, employers have “misguided notions” that someone with a disability “isn’t capable of performing a job function or that it will cost too much money to provide accommodations.”

Hutchinson has found this notion to be false at EnableUtah, an Ogden-based nonprofit providing training and community employment opportunities to people with disabilities. He explained that EnableUtah has a 30 to 90-day trial period where they send employees to work with one of their community partners while being paid through EnableUtah. At the end of the period, most employers are impressed, countering their preconceived notions.

People with disabilities also face physical barriers to employment. Plenty of jobs have lifting requirements listed in the job description — and jobs offered at the U are no different. Disabled people who cannot meet this requirement don’t apply. But some jobs may not actively do all the tasks outlined in the description. For example, if lifting isn’t essential to the job, it shouldn’t be in the description. Similarly, job applications and descriptions should be more accessible. This means that they should be available in large print and braille and be compatible with screen readers.