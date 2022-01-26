Paying Tuition While Being Paid in Experience

Every year, University of Utah students participate in internship programs through the many channels the U provides, and graduate students become teaching assistants as part of their path towards higher education. However, for both interns and teaching assistants, compensation varies, and can look like an hourly wage, a tuition benefit or simply the work experience.

The U’s Career and Professional Development Center is one resource on campus for students looking to find internships and learn more about the job search process.

“We help with every stage of development, starting with career exploration, so helping students understand their unique strengths and skills, and how that might relate to a career in the future,” said Mary Arola, assistant director of marketing for the CPDC.

According to Arola, the CPDC works with students up to two years after graduation with building resumes, preparing for interviews, understanding how to negotiate salaries and other logistical aspects of finding an internship or job.

“We are working on developing an unpaid internship fund because we have found that’s a challenge for a lot of students, especially within nonprofit and government sectors. There’s just not always the financial ability of those organizations to pay interns, but we feel it’s really important for students to have funding to pay for their life and fund all the living expenses,” Arola said.

While there is no date yet for when this fund might be available to students, Arola said the center works to find creative ways of providing “internship” experience whether that be through adding a project to a current paid job or even taking on a smaller “micro-internship” that allows students to keep part or full-time jobs during those internships.