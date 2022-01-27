Cushman: COVID-19 Proved That Universal Basic Income Is Necessary

When Yang proposed UBI, I, like many Americans, immediately brushed off the idea. I had never heard of a welfare program that gave payouts to everyone, regardless of need. I’ve always been a supporter of social welfare programs like universal healthcare, more paid leave for parents and aid for people experiencing poverty. But UBI doesn’t work in the same way as those programs. However, COVID-19 revealed a huge weakness in America’s social safety nets and stimulus checks showed the potential that UBI has to fix it.

Crisis Doesn’t End With the Pandemic

The pandemic kept many people out of work for our nation’s safety and lockdown financially devastated many households. By April 2020, 32% of upper-income Americans said they or someone in their household had lost their job or taken a pay cut, and that number increased to 52% among low-income Americans. Paying bills, let alone saving money, was difficult for many. As a young person who hasn’t established a career yet, I was especially vulnerable. When lockdown started, my catering job disappeared with no notice, forcing me to work a job with a much lower wage as I moved into my first apartment. For the next year, I struggled to keep up with my bills.

The pandemic made the rich richer, and the poor poorer, as low-income Americans were much more likely to lose work and struggle to pay their bills during the lockdown. In response to this financial devastation, the government stepped in, giving Americans stimulus checks. For me and many others, those checks were a financial lifeline as the pandemic made the labor market unpredictable. However, labor around the world will continue to change drastically, just like it did during the pandemic, as automation and climate change will cause millions of jobs to disappear.