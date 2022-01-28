Searching for Stability After Graduation

When the murmurs of COVID-19 overseas turned into a reality for the United States, the country shut down. Workers were laid off and society retreated to their homes, waiting to see how the virus would continue to spread.

With entire industries, such as service and hospitality, experiencing periods of economic stagnation, jobs became scarce. MarketWatch explains that in the first few months of the pandemic alone, 22.2 million jobs were lost in the United States. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 5 million more jobs existed in February 2020 as compared to September 2021.

Stan Inman, the director of the Career & Professional Development Center at the University of Utah, said it was no surprise that many new graduates of the last year had their job search disrupted.

“Employers certainly were pivoting around trying to determine if jobs could be done virtually, and not only disrupted the opportunities for new graduates to take full-time professional opportunities but even maybe more disrupted [opportunities for] students who plan for summer internships that now could not happen in person,” Inman said.

For recently graduated college students, the above numbers did not look good. But, not all hope was lost.

“Employers are not going to judge you if you are unemployed during a pandemic. However, they are going to focus on what you did during this time,” Hassan Akmal, executive director of the UCLA Career Center, said in an email interview with the Los Angeles Times. “What they want to see is that you are productive and taking your career development seriously.”

As the months went on and restrictions eased up, the job hunt returned and recent college graduates attempted to enter the real world.

Those who boil the college experience down to return on investment have heightened and polarized the conversation around this subject.

With tech giants such as Apple and Amazon reaching for new heights, pressure to join the STEM fields and get an undergraduate degree in one of these disciplines has continued to increase in recent decades. A 2014 report from the Department of Education found that STEM majors a few years out from graduation on average earn about $15,500 more than non-STEM majors.

However, Shavauna Munster, the academic coordinator of the Department of History at the U, who graduated with a B.A. in history and creative writing and an M.A. in medieval history, said every degree comes with its own struggles and instabilities.