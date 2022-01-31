Utah Tennis Stays Undefeated After Week 3

Utah women’s tennis player and University of Utah junior Lindsay Hung plays against New Mexico State University in an NCAA dual meet at the Jon M. Huntsman Tennis Center on Feb. 4, 2021 (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

This week, the Utah women’s tennis team traveled to Cincinnati to face off against the Bearcats and then went to Indiana to face the Hoosiers. The Utah men’s tennis team faced UC Santa Barbara at home and then traveled to California where they were pitted against Loyola Marymount.

Utah Women at Cincinnati

Utah’s Anastasia Goncharova and Emily Dush faced UC’s Emma Miceli and Ioana Guna. Dush and Goncharova won 6-2 and secured the first doubles match win for the Utes.

Utah’s Katya Hersh and Lindsay Hung went up against UC’s Callie Flanagan and Kelli Niehaus. Hersh and Hung won the match 7-6 and gave Utah the doubles point.

Utah’s Linda Huang and Madison Tattini had their match called off with UC’s Cassie McLay and Elizabeth Pendergast due to the Utes already having the doubles point in hand. The match was unfinished at 6-6.

Utah got off to a rough singles start as Utah’s Madeline Lamoreaux lost to UC’s Emma Miceli 6-4 and 6-0. Tattini also lost her match against UC’s Kelli Niehaus 7-6 and 6-0.

Utah’s Lindsay Hung pulled it back for the Utes however as she won her match against UC’s Cassie McLay 7-6 and 6-3. Utah’s woes continued as Dush fell to Ioana Guna 7-6 and 6-4.

Utah’s Linda Huang went three sets with 121st-ranked Elizabeth Pendergast. Huang lost the first set 6-2 but clutched up and won the final two sets 7-6 and 6-2.

Utah’s Anastasia Goncharova also went three sets in the finals singles match facing UC’s Maria Santilli. Goncharova won the first 6-3 but lost the second 7-5. The Utes needed this match to secure the singles point and move to 5-0 and that’s exactly what Goncharova did as she delivered a crucial 6-2 win in the third set.

Utah Women at Indiana

Coming off a successful trip to Cincy, the Utah women traveled to Indiana in a clash with the Hoosiers. Hersh and Hung won by forfeit giving the Utes a favorable start to the day.

Dush and Goncharova faced Indiana’s Alexandra Staiculescu and Mila Mejic. Dush and Goncharova won the match 6-3 and secured the doubles point for Utah.

Huang and Tattini went unfinished against Indiana’s Rose Hu and Lara Schneider due to the Utes having the doubles point in hand. The match was called off at 4-4.

Hersh won by forfeit giving the Utah women a massive boost for the rest of the matches. But Indiana evened it up early as Dush lost to Staiculescu in straight sets 6-2 and 6-3.

Tattini went three sets with Indiana’s Sayda Hernandez. Tattini won the first set 6-1 but lost the second set 6-4 however, Tattini dominated the third set and won 6-1.

Hung also went three sets facing Hu. Hung lost the first set 6-0, won the second 7-5, and returned the favor on the third set winning 6-0.

Huang lost her match against Schneider in tightly contested straight sets. Schneider won 7-6 and 6-4.

In the final singles match of the week, Goncharova went three sets with Indiana’s Mila Mejic, losing the first 7-5 but winning the final two sets 6-4 and 1-0.

The Utah women moved to 6-0 on the season keeping their perfect season intact heading into week 4. The Utes are home on Feb. 4 where they will face Idaho State at 4 p.m. MST.

Utah Men vs UC Santa Barbara

Utah’s Jayson Blando and Mathias Gavelin went up against UCSB’s Stefano Tsorotiotis and Pablo Masjuan. Blando and Gavelin won 6-2 and gave Utah the advantage to start the day.

However, that advantage didn’t last long as Utah’s Bruno Caula and Francisco Bastias lost to UCSB’s Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady 6-4.

Utah’s Franco Capalbo and Geronimo Espin faced UCSB’s Gianluca Brunkow and Viktor Krustev in a must win. Capablo and Espin delivered, winning 6-3 and securing the doubles point for the Utes.

With the doubles point in hand, the Utah men started off singles on a bad note. Utah’s Bruno Krenn lost to Brunkow in straight sets 6-0 and 6-1.

Francisco Bastias went up against Stefano UCSB’s Tsorotiotis. Bastias pulled it even for the Utes, winning 6-1 and 6-0.

Espin picked up the second singles win against UCSB’s Viktor Krustev. Espin won in straight sets 6-3 and 6-1.

Capalbo secured the singles point for the Utes against Jordan, winning 6-3 and 6-2. Gavelin and Caula’s matches were called off due to the point already being obtained. The Utah men moved to 5-0 on the season.

Utah Men at Loyola Marymount

After continuing their undefeated streak at home, the Utah men went to California to clash with the Lions. Caula and Bastias started the day right winning 6-0 against LMUM’s Daniel Moreno and Jose Dominiquez.

Loyola pulled it back even as Blando and Gavelin lost to LMUM’s Thien Nguyen and Emin Torlic 6-3.

Luckily, Capalbo and Espin clutched up and secured the doubles point for the Utes beating LMUM’s Manoel De Alencar and Rana-Roop Bhullar 6-4.

After scraping out the doubles point, the Utah men had a rough start to singles. Gavelin lost in straight sets to Torlic 6-1 and 6-2.

Espin tied it up as he beat LMUM’s Dane Esses 6-1 and 7-5.

Krenn gave Loyola the advantage again, losing 6-3 and 6-4 to LMUM’s Austin Di Giulio.

Bastias leveled the score beating De Alencar 6-3 and 6-2.

Caula went three sets with LMUM’s Arthur Pantino. Caula won the first set but lost the second and third sets 6-3.

With the score tied Capalbo had to win. Facing Bhullar, Capablo won 7-6 and 6-4, gaining the singles point and keeping the undefeated season alive.

The 6-0 Utah Men’s team is at home to face Loyola Marymount on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. MST and Texas Tech on Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.

[email protected]

@_e__g__m_