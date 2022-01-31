Utah Track and Field Takes Over UW Invitational

The University of Utah’s Track and Field team during the Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay in an NCAA Track and Field meet at the McCarthey Family Track and Field Complex in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday April 13, 2019.(Photo by Curtis Lin | Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah track and field team had a successful competition this past weekend.

The first day of the University of Washington Track and Field Invitational was a success as Cara Woolnough ran the 5000m event with a time of 16:13.41 which has become the second fastest time in program history. The next event was the 60m hurdles where Bailey Kealamakia and Ruby Jane Mathewson both competed. Kealamakia placed sixth overall with a time of 9.10 while Mathewson placed eighth overall with a time of 9.39.

The final event for the day was the 200m race. Kealamakia ran a time of 25.71, Megan Rose ran 26.50 and Kelise Davis came in with a 26.00. Taylor Watson clocked a 26.92 and Mathewson came in with a time of 26.57.

On the last day of the Invitational, more records were set.

Josefine Erikson, new to the team after transferring, broke the school record in the 400m race. Records and PRs kept coming. Hannah Butler set a new PR in the 3,000m event with a time of 9:50.61. Morgen Jensen competed in the same event and came in with a time of 10:05.49. The Next event was the 60m dash where Maya LeBar ran the fastest time for the Utes with a time of 7.84.

The Utes shined in the 400m event where Erikson came in second place overall with a time of 54.03. Brooklyn James came second in her heat and 10th place overall with her time of 57.80. In the mile event, Sophie Ryan came in with a time of 4:53.42 which placed her 24th overall in the event.

In the 800m event, Simone Plourde ran a time of 2:08.65. Jasie York hit a new PR with a time of 2:14.38. Emma Earl won her heat with a time of 2:18.75. Emily Venters set a new record in the 3,000m event where she placed eighth overall with her time of 9:12.22 and second fastest time in program history. Keelah Barger ran the 3k event and ran a time of 9:37.41 which got her a spot in the top 10 fastest times at Utah.

The final event was the 4x400m team relay where the team of Lauren O’Banion, Oneillia Fuller, Kelise Davis and Josephine Eriksen won the title with a time of 3:45.53.

After a successful weekend, the Utes will get ready to compete next weekend in Spokane, Washington at the WSU Invitational and at the Weber State Invitational.

