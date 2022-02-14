The Streak Stays Strong as Both Utah Men’s and Women’s Tennis Stay Undefeated

The University of Utah men’s and women’s tennis teams continued their undefeated run this past week as the men moved to 11-0 on the year beating Gonzaga, Boise State and Nevada and the women moved to 9-0 as they beat Washington State and Minnesota.

Utah Women vs. Washington State

The Utah women faced off against Washington State at home on Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m. MST. The matchday started with doubles as Utah’s Madison Tattini and Linda Huang got the first win of the day, beating Washington State’s Michaela Bayerlova and Maxine Murphy 6-2.

The Ute’s perfect form came to a halt as Emily Dush and Anastasia Goncharova lost to Fifa Kumhom and Yang Lee of Washington State 4-6.

Utah’s Katya Hersh and Lindsay Hung lost the doubles point as Washington State’s Elyse Tse and Savanna Ly-Nguyen won 5-7.

With the doubles point in Washington State’s hand, the Lady Utes had to start singles on the right foot but Huang lost to Bayerlova 0-6 and 2-6. But Hung pulled it back as she faced Murphy and won 6-2 and 6-3 while Tattini also won beating Kumhom 6-2 and 6-3.

Dush won her game as she beat Ly-Nguyen 6-4 and 6-3. The wins stopped there however as Anya Lamoreaux lost a close three-set match to Hania Abouelsaad 3-6, 6-3, and 3-6.

Utah’s Goncharova went three sets in a tiebreaker with Tse as the MVP lost the first set 7-6(8) and won the second set 6-1. Goncharova had to clutch up to keep the undefeated season alive and that’s exactly what she did as she won the third set 6-3, securing the singles point and the 4-3 win over Washington State.

Utah Women vs. Minnesota

Coming off a hard-fought win against Washington State, the Utah women faced Minnesota in another home matchup on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. The day started with a doubles win as Goncharova and Dush beat Minnesota’s Dalila Said and Anfisa Danilchenko 6-2.

The only loss of the day for the Utes followed as Tattini and Huang fell to Emilee Duong and Rachel Hanford of Minnesota, 1-6. Luckily Utah’s Hersh and Hung pulled through and beat Minnesota’s Ekin Ercetin and Maria Rizzolo 6-3, securing the doubles point.

With the doubles point secured, the Utah women made quick work of the Gophers in singles as Hung started off right beating Ercetin 6-3 and 6-2. Goncharova faced Minnesota’s Vasia Karvouni and won 7-5 and 6-1 as Huang went three sets with Hanford losing the first set 2-6 but winning the last two 6-4 and 6-2, securing the singles point and the 4-0 team win. Tattini, Lamoreaux and Dush’s games all went unfinished with the singles point already in hand.

As the Utah women improved their record-breaking start to the season, the 9-0 Utes will look to extend their win streak at home this Saturday as they face Denver at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Utah Men vs. Gonzaga

The Utah men were home this week as they faced Gonzaga on Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. Bruno Caula and Francisco Bastias of Utah started the day right as they won their doubles match against Gonzaga’s Oliver Andersson and Leon Roider 6-3. Utes Franco Capablo and Geronimo Espin secured the doubles point beating Gonzagas’s Sasha Trkulja and Matthew Hollingworth 6-2.

With the doubles point already in hand, Utah’s Jayson Blando and Mathias Gavelin had their match called against Tom Hann and Arthus Bassetiere of Gonzaga. The score was 5-4 before the match went unfinished.

The Utes got off to a great singles start as Capalbo beat Trkulja 6-1 and 6-2. Blando faced Rhoider and lost 1-6 and 3-6 but Espin beat Hollingworth in a three-set match losing the first 0-6 but winning the final two 6-1.

Gavelin won his match against Hann 6-4 and 6-2 securing the singles point and moving the team to 9-0 on the season. Caula and Bastias had their matches called off with the singles point in hand.

Utah Men vs. Boise State

After cruising to 9-0 against Gonzaga, the Utah men looked towards double digits as they faced Boise State at home on Feb. 13 at noon.

Capalbo and Espin started with a win for the Utes as they beat Boise States’s Simon Arca Costas and Caden Moortgat 6-3. Bastias and Caula secured the doubles point beating Boise State’s Jan Lucca Marquardt and James Van Herzeele 7-6(7). Gavelin and Blando faced Michael Bott and Ryo Minakata of Boise State but the match went unfinished with the doubles point already in hand.

The Utes started singles with a loss as Caula fell to Marquardt 3-6 and 2-6 but Bastias faced Arca Costas and won 6-2 and 6-4. Espin broke the tie beating Moortgat 6-4 and 6-2 but Minakata tied it up again as he beat Blando 3-6 and 2-6. Needing to win to move to 10-0 Capalbo clutched up the win beating Boise State’s Pedro Liborio 6-4 in both sets.

Utah Men vs. Nevada

In the final match of the week, the Utah men played Nevada on Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. After beating Boise State earlier in the day, the Utes came into this match with all of the momentum.

Bastias and Caula swept the first game of doubles beating Nevada’s Daniel Dudockin and Sasha Nicolau 6-0. Capalbo and Espin secured the doubles point beating Matheo Coupu and Juan Batalla of Nevada 6-3. Gavelin and Blando had their game go unfinished against Nevada’s Loris Zisswiller and Satchel Benn.

The Utah men also swept singles as Capalbo beat Coupu 6-1 and 6-2, Gavelin beat Zisswiller 6-1 and 6-2, and Bastias beat Batalla 6-0 and 6-3. Espin, Caula, and Rian Ta’s games all went unfinished with the singles point already in hand.

The Utah men moved to 11-0 on the year with the win over Nevada and are continuing to prove why they are undefeated on the year. The Utes will be home again this week on Feb. 20 where they will face Drake at 9 a.m. and Montana State at 5 p.m.

[email protected]

@_e__g__m_