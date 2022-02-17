Hale Centre Theatre’s ‘One For The Pot’ Will Have You Doubled Over in Laughter

“One For The Pot” written by authors Ray Cooney and Tony Hilton first ran on London’s West End in 1961 for an astounding 1,200 performances to rave reviews. With an astounding provenance like that, success is sure to follow the production wherever it goes.

The success of the production was blown out of the water by the actors, musicians, designers, costumers and all those involved with Hale Centre Theatre’s “One For The Pot.” A clever combination of ingenuous direction by Ryan L. Simmons, brilliant scenic design by Jenn Taylor, incredibly acted performances and of course a wonderful script make “One For The Pot” at HCT a night to remember.

A British Farce For the Ages

“One For The Pot” is the classic example of a hilariously orchestrated British Farce. The play centers around traditional farcical tropes such as mistaken/multiple identities, interweaving love triangles, and of course some kind of sought after reward. These factors are perfectly aligned when rich business owner Jonathan Hardcastle, played by Eric Johnson, offers a 10,000$ reward to the son of his late business partner, Hickory Wood, who gambled away his fortune. As it goes Billy Hickory Wood, played magnificently by Greg Larsen, shows up the night of Hardcastles daughters party with his conniving friend Charlie Barnet, played by Jake Ben Suazo, posing as his solicitor hoping to get a share of the money.

All seems to be going well when more sons of Hickory Wood begin to show up on the scene, all played by the same actor Greg Larsen. Hijinks ensue and hilarity follows. Soon Hardcastles witless artistic daughter, played by Corinne Adair, falls for Billy, who is already married to the bodacious Winne, played by Jasime Fullmer. Slamming doors, sleeping pills, men in drag and earth shattering proclamations are all to be seen.

Where were you in ’62

A special feature of this particular production is the clever incorporation of live music played by band members Daniel Peck on the string bass, John Nielsen playing the percussion and leading the group is Bryan Matthew Hague as music director and offering vocals while playing guitar. They open the show by playing three hits from the period the show is set, somewhere around 1962. By opening the play with period music helps to anchor us in the era, that is only further cemented as the set proper is revealed. Taylors expert scenic design creates the lush household of a modern mid century sitting nicely in the outskirts of London. Reminiscent of the magazines of the time featuring the stereotypical nuclear families and their simple yet color furniture designs.

As the story sets forth more music is heard by the band and even the actors in the play singing hits like The Name Game and The Nitty Gritty by Shirley Ellis. At first I wasn’t sure how the music would tie into the overall plot of the story but it contributed to hilarious dance scenes between the characters and it was fun to see the actors burst into song in the heat of the moment. Especially Delyane Dayton who plays Hardcastles sister, Amy Hardcastle, who fonds after his attorney played by David Marsden, and barks after the malevolent house servant Jugg played by Jeff Blake. When you leave the theater you’ll be wanting to put on your grandparents old records and really cut loose.

Edge of Your Seat Comedy

The amazing cast will have you on the edge of your seat through the entire two act play. Don’t be surprised if you get called up to participate in the action, multiple times in the show the actors employ audience members to perform various tasks causing side splitting reactions. You’ve got to stay on your toes to follow the quickly paced jokes and plot points and to catch the many iterations of the Hickory Wood son. All expertly played by one actor who I was certain must’ve had a twin. Much to my surprise when only Larsen emerged to take his bow was I convinced it was one actor playing the many nuanced and smartly acted roles.

“One For The Pot” at HCT is a crash course in what a good farce should look like. Raucous laughter is to be expected from start to end, brilliant direction, live music, outrageous performances, and visually captivating sets makes for a perfect night at the theater.

“One For The Pot” plays with two alternating casts and runs until April 2 playing Monday through Friday with matinee and evening shows on Saturday.

