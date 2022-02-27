Utah Lacrosse Takes Down Golden Eagles 12-11

Utah Lacrosse took on Marquette over the weekend in Milwaukee. Both teams were 1-1 coming into the matchup, with Utah picking up an impressive win last week over a ranked Vermont team. The Utes rode this momentum into another hairpin win over the Golden Eagles. Utah won 12-11 to put themselves at 2-1 on the year. Utah clinched its second road win in a row in what has been a strong couple of weeks for the team.

Game Recap

The Utes would get out to a strong start thanks to a save from goalie Zion Dechesere which turned into a fast break goal from Samuel Cambere. The Utes scored two more unanswered goals to go up 3-1. Later in the first quarter, Marquette would go on a three-goal run to tie the game 4-4. Jordan Hyde would score to put the Utes up 5-4 but Marquette would counter with a goal of their own to finish the first quarter tied.

Marquette struck first in the second quarter, but Utah quickly tied it up to make it 6-6 and then tied it again at 7-7 thanks to two goals from MJ McMahon. Utah would then go on a run of their own to go up by two going into the half. Tyler Schifko would score his first collegiate goal during this swing with another netted by Jordan Hyde. The score before the half was 9-7.

After the break, the scoring surge slowed considerably as both teams struggled to produce offensively. Marquette was able to claw back and tie the game up as they held the Utes scoreless until the final few minutes. Utah was able to take a one-goal lead up 10-9 thanks to a goal from Tyler Bradbury.

In the final quarter, the Utes held on with the strong defensive play. Dechesere had two clutch saves that once again turned into quick offense to give the Utes an 11-10 lead. Ryan Rogers scored his first goal of the season to give the Utes a two-goal lead. This would be enough as Utah held on to beat Marquette 12-11.

Stand Out Performances

Tyler Bradbury and Jordan Hyde each had two goals and an assist for three total points on the day. MJ McMahon had two goals as well, both coming in the second quarter. Hyde has been on an absolute tear with three straight multi-goal games. Bradbury has now passed James Sexton in all-time assists with 31 in 18 career games.

Samuel Cambere had seven ground balls and forced four turnovers on the defensive front. This is his second-most turnovers in-game ever and currently holds the school record (5) from a game against Mercer in 2019. Zion Dechesere had 8 saves today and was able to generate key fast breaks that turned into points on the other end.

Fast Forward

Utah continues its road trip this next weekend in Jacksonville. The game will be on Sunday, March 6 at 4 p.m. MST. The game can be viewed on CBS Sports Network. The Utes have started off strong and look to build on back-to-back wins heading into next week.

[email protected]

@wittwerblake