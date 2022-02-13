Utah Lacrosse Defeats No. 17 Vermont in Thriller

University of Utah freshman Carson Moyer (11) during an NCAA Lacrosse game vs. the Furman University Paladins at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Photo by Jalen Pace | Daily Utah Chronicle)

Utes’ lacrosse traveled to Burlington over the weekend to take on No. 17 Vermont in what would be their first win of the season. The team is now 1-1 on the year and their first victory came in a spectacular fashion. It came down to the wire with the goal to win it being scored with just under 1:30 left in the game to give the Utes an 11-10 lead. This was also Andrew McMinn’s first win as head coach for the Utes.

Vermont had previously seven games at home coming into the matchup including 15 of their last 16 games. The Utes broke this streak with a statement win that was full of ups and downs.

Game Breakdown

The first quarter saw a lot of action with Utah kicking it off by taking a 1-0 lead. Jared Andreala would be the first Ute and player in general to score. Vermont would respond with three goals of its own. Not to be outdone, Utah would also go on a three-goal run to take a one-goal lead once again at 4-3. The three goals in this rally were scored by Colby Plotts, Josh Rose and Jordan Hyde.

Quarter number two was much more defensive as the only goal scored was by Utah early in the period at 9:36 by Andreala for a second time. Vermont did not score on their own turf for the whole fifteen minutes, giving the Utes a two-goal lead heading into the half. Zach Dechesere made multiple saves and even forced a turnover to cap off an impressive second-quarter defensive stand.

After the half, the Utes increased their lead with a goal coming from Josh Stout at the top of the period. Tyler Bradbury increased the lead to 8-3 with two goals of his own. Vermont got in a couple of punches near the end of the period but ultimately the Utes would go into the final quarter of 9-5 thanks to a late goal from Andreala to complete the hattrick.

The final quarter was a wild one where the momentum the Utes had built over the game dissipated rather quickly. Utah scored a goal eight seconds into the period to take a 10-5 lead. Vermont responded by scoring 5 straight goals while forcing turnover after turnover. The Utes finally stopped the bleeding with a clutch goal in the final two minutes from Josh Rose which gave the Utes the 11-10 win.

Stat Sheet

Jared Andreala had a hat trick performance leading Utah in goals scored on the day. Jordan Hyde, Josh Rose and Tyler Bradbury each had two goals of their own. Colby Plotts would score his first career goal in this match as well. Josh Stout also added a goal of his own.

Hyde also had two assists which tied a career-high. Samuel Cambere and Rose each had six ground balls which were season-highs for both. Josh Rose and Harrison Oehler also set career-highs in turnovers forced with two each. Ruben Santana chipped in two forced turnovers as well.

Looking Ahead

The Utes will take the field once again in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Feb. 26. Utah will be facing Marquette at 12 p.m. MST. This game is available for viewing via live stream at UtahUtes.com. Hopefully, Utah can keep the momentum rolling coming off a thrilling win.

