Utah Track and Field Shines at Pac-12 Invitational

The Utah track and field team headed to Seattle, Washington as several Utes competed in the Pac-12 Invitational. On the first day, Ruby Jane Mathewson and Bailey Kealamakia competed in the 60m hurdles prelims event. Mathewson earned a time of 9.03 and Kealamakia 9.10. In the 60m dash, Kelsie Davis ran a PR with a time of 7.73. This time put her in the top 10 of the record books. Megan Rose and Jazmin Dickey also ran in the 60m dash.

Davis ran in the 200m dash where she PR’d with a time of 24.77. Kealamakia ran the event where she posted a new PR with a time of 25.62. Rose posted a time of 26.65 in the event.

Cara Woolnough competed in the 5000m race to close out the first day of competition. Woolnough ran a new PR with a time of 15:52.25.

On the second day of the meet, Simone Plourde started the day off for the Utes as she ran the mile event where she earned a time of 4:36.12. With her time, she set a new PR and came in fourth place overall. Sophie Ryan competed in the event where she ran a time of 4:53.23.

Josefine Eriksen ran the 400m dash where she clocked a time of 54.01 where she won her heat, came in fourth place overall, and broke her own school record. In the same event, Lauren O’Banion ran a time of 57.51. Rachel Whipple ran a time of 58.66 while Mathewson ran a time of 59.62.

Brooke Manson and Jasie York both competed in the 800m race. Manson won her heat and placed sixth overall with a time of 2:09.99. York posted a personal best with her time of 2:12.06.

Three Utes competed in the 3000m race. Bella Williams, Woolnough and Keelah Barger all had a solid performance where they all beat their previous PRs and came in the top-15 overall in the event. Williams ran a time of 9:10.16 where she shaved off over 20 seconds of her previous time. Williams took fifth place overall. Woolnough ran a time of 9:13.57 where she came in eighth place overall. Barger ran the event with a time of 9:26.19.

The final event of the meet was the 4×400 relay where O’Banion, York, Davis and Eriksen teamed up and ran a time of 3:44.98 where they had a seventh-place finish.

The Utes concluded their indoor season and will be back competing soon for the outdoor season.

