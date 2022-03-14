Streak Ends for the Utah Men’s Tennis as the Utah Women Split the Weekend

The Utah women’s tennis head coach Ric Mortera talks to University of Utah junior Madeline Lamoreaux during her singles against the New Mexico State University in an NCAA dual Meet at the Jon M. Huntsman Tennis Center on Feb. 4 , 2021. (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah men’s tennis team had two Pac-12 matches this weekend as they faced Stanford and California while the women’s team played against Washington and Washington State.

Utah Men vs. Stanford

The Utah men faced No. 10 Stanford away on March 11 at 3 p.m. MST. The matchday started with doubles as Utah’s Bruno Caula and Francisco Bastias lost to Stanford’s Filip Kolasinski and Timothy Sah 3-6.

The Utes pulled it back as Geronimo Espin and Franco Capalbo beat Stanford’s Arthur Fery and Axel Geller 6-3. Jayson Blando and Mathias Gavelin of Utah faced Stanford’s Alexandre Rotsaert and Max Basing and lost 4-6.

With the doubles point in Stanford’s hand, the Utes started singles with a loss as Bastias fell to Geller 5-7 and 1-6. The struggles continued as Capalbo lost to Fery 4-6 and 2-6.

Stanford clinched the singles point and the win as Utah’s Bruno Krenn lost to the Cardinal’s Sangeet Sridhar 2-6 and 5-7. With the first loss of the season in the books, the Utah men moved to 16-1 on the year.

Utah Men vs. California

After the brutal loss to Stanford to end their historic streak, the No. 22 Utah men faced No. 43 California on March 13 at 1 p.m. Bastias and Caula won the first doubles match of the day against Cal’s Sean Hill and Lucas Magnaudet 6-2. Cal’s Philip Hjorth and Derrick Chen tied it up, beating Blando and Gavelin 4-6.

With doubles tied up, Capalbo and Espin clutched up to beat Cal’s Yuta Kikuchi and Carl Emil Overbeck in a 7-5 victory, securing the doubles point.

After clinching the doubles point, the Utah men started singles with a loss as Caula lost to Overbeck 0-6 and 5-7. Cal went up 2 as Gavelin lost to Chen 6-7(7) and 2-6.

Espin pulled it back as he faced Hill and won 7-6(8) and 6-0. Bastias went three sets with Hjorth but ultimately lost 3-6, 7-5, 2-6. Capalbo also went three sets with Kikuchi, losing in the end 6-4, 5-7, 1-6.

The match came down to the final game which pitted Krenn against Magnaudet in yet another three-set match. Krenn lost the first 5-7 but won the second set 6-4. In a tough fought last set Krenn couldn’t pull through as Magnaudet won 5-7, securing the singles point and the win, handing the Utes their second loss on the year.

It was a tough weekend for the Utah men as their streak came to a screeching halt, though they will look to bounce back next weekend. On March 18, they will face San Diego away at 3 p.m. and then on March 19, they will stay in San Diego where they will face Harvard at 3 p.m.

Utah Women vs. Washington

The No. 29 ranked Utah women faced No. 17 ranked Washington away on March 10 at 2:30 p.m. Starting the day off with doubles, Utah’s Lindsay Hung and Madeline Lamoreaux beat Washington’s Yolanda Lin and Kelly Leung 6-2.

Utes Anastasia Goncharova and Emily Dush lost to Vanessa Wong and Nika Zupancic of Washington 3-6. Linda Huang and Madison Tattini of Utah faced Washington’s Hikaru Sato and Sara-Maude Fortin and lost in a tiebreaker 6-7(7).

Washington swept singles as Dush lost to Fortin 4-6 and 0-6, Hung faced Zupancic and lost 3-6 and 1-6 and Tattini lost to Leung 3-6 in both sets. Huang, Goncharova and Lamoreaux all had their matches go unfinished with the win already in Washington’s hands.

Utah Women vs. Washington State

After accruing their third loss of the year against Washington, the Lady Utes looked to bounce back against Washington State. The Utes faced Washington State away on March 13 at 11 a.m. Starting with doubles, Hung and Lamoreaux lost to Washington State’s Savanna Ly-Nguyen and Elyse Tse 1-6.

Huang and Tattini pulled it back equal as they beat Yang Lee and Fifa Kumhom of Washington State 6-4. With doubles tied, Dush and Goncharova pulled through and beat Washington State’s Michaela Bayerlova and Maxine Murphy in a tiebreaker 7-6(7) and in turn grabbed the doubles point.

The Utes went the distance in singles as Huang lost to Bayerlova 1-6 and 06, Goncharova faced Kumhom, winning 6-2 and 7-5 and Hung beat Murphy 7-6(7) and 6-3. Tattini kept it rolling as she beat Tse 6-2 and 6-4 but Ly-Nguyen tied it up as Dush lost in a three-set match 4-6, 7-6(7), 3-6. Utah’s Anya Lamoreaux lost to Lee in the final match of the day 3-6 and 4-6. However, Utah improved to 13-3 on the season with the win thanks to the crucial doubles point.

The Utah women split the weekend against another set of Pac-12 opponents moving to 13-3 on the year and looking to gain two more wins in another Pac-12 weekend. The Utes will face California on March 18 at 2:30 p.m. and then go on to face Stanford March 20 at 1 p.m.

[email protected]

@_e__g__m_