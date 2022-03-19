Utahns Unite in Support of Ukraine during Ongoing Conflict

The Utah State Capitol lit up in the colors of the Ukraine flag on Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Carlene Coombs | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Utahns have come together to show their support for the people of a country thousands of miles away.

On Monday, Feb. 28, government and community leaders organized a rally at the Utah State Capitol to show their support for Ukraine.

An estimated 2,000 people gathered on the Capitol steps and lawn, many holding Ukrainian flags and signs condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressing support for the Ukrainian people.

At one point, the crowd started chanting “Stop Putin” in unison and later the name of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Capitol building was also lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, which is only the second time the building has been lit.

“It’s a heartbreaking situation,” said Alyssa Henrie, holding a sign saying, “Utes for Ukraine.”

Henrie, a University of Utah student who attended the Feb. 28 rally, said she chose to put “Utes for Ukraine” on her sign to show that U students are aware of what is happening and show school support.

As of March 3, 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine. That’s about 2% of the population of Ukraine.

Gov. Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Senate President Stuart Adams, Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall and House Speaker Brad Wilson all spoke during the rally.

In his speech, the governor said he believes Ukrainians are fighting for the things at the foundations of America.

“They’re fighting for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Cox said.

Cox also spoke directly to the Russian people.

“We do not hold you responsible for the actions of a mad man,” he said.

Within Russia, thousands of citizens have been risking arrest to participate in anti-war protests, with police reporting more than 3,000 arrests as of March 6.

Henderson also condemned Putin in her speech, saying he “deserves every bit of scorn and condemnation for his evil actions.”

“We’ll stand tall with anyone who has the moral courage to fight for freedom, justice and higher ideals in the face of a bitter tyrant,” Henderson said.

Tayler Pace, a graduate student studying social work at the U, attended another rally for Ukraine at the Capitol on Feb. 26. He said he chose to attend with his friends to show empathy despite knowing the Ukrainian people are thousands of miles away.

“There are real people with real families and, like real consequences,” Pace said. “I think it’s worth standing for people regardless of who they are.”

Anna Timofeyenko, a U student from Ukraine, said she has family currently living in Eastern and Southern Ukraine.

“We are one of many that are waking up every day and making sure they sent over correspondence of their survival each morning,” Timofeyenko said in an email interview.

She shared that her family in Ukraine and in the states has a group chat to stay updated on her family’s situation.

“All I can say is that we are terrified for our family first and foremost and for our beautiful country,” she said.

[email protected]

@chronicle_car