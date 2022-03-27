Utah Men’s and Women’s Tennis Get Shockingly Shutout

The University of Utah men’s tennis team faced San Diego and Harvard this weekend while the women’s team had two Pac-12 matches against California and Stanford.

Utah Men vs. San Diego

The Utah men faced San Diego, away on March 18 at 2 p.m. MDT. The matchday started with doubles as Utah’s Jayson Blando and Mathias Gavelin lost to San Diego’s Sacchitt Sharrma and Will Davies 1-6.

Bruno Caula and Francisco Bastias of the Utes pulled it back as they beat San Diego’s Marvin Schaber and David Norfeldt 6-4. However, San Diego came through as Utah’s Franco Capalbo and Geronimo Espin faced San Diego’s August Holmgren and Gui Osorio and lost 4-6.

With the doubles point in San Diego’s grasp, the Ute’s started singles with a loss as Bastias fell to Holmgren 0-6 and 1-6. The downward spiral continued as Capalbo lost to Osorio 1-6 in both sets.

San Diego clinched the singles point and the win as Gavelin lost to the Norfeldt 4-6 and 1-6. The skid continued for the Utes as this loss put them at 16-3 on the year.

Utah Men vs. Harvard

After suffering another terrible loss to San Diego, the Utah men faced No. 10 ranked Harvard, on March 19 at 2 p.m. Gavelin and Blando won the first doubles match of the day against Harvard’s Steven Sun and Henry von der Schulenberg 6-3. Capalbo and Espin secured the doubles point beating Harvard’s Daniel Milavsky and Brian Shi 6-4. Bastias and Caula had their match against Harvard’s Harris Walker and Ronan Jachuck go unfinished.

After clinching the doubles point, the Utah men struggled in singles again as Utah’s Bruno Krenn lost to Milavsky 3-6 and 4-6. Harvard continued to dominate as Blando lost to David Lins of Harvard 4-6 and 3-6. Capalbo lost to von der Schulenberg 4-6 and 3-6 and Espin lost to Walker 4-6 in both sets.

It was another tough weekend for the Utah men as they now move to 16-4 on the year in what has been 4 straight losses. On March 25 the Utes will face Oregon at home at noon. and then on March 27, they will stay home where they will face Washington at noon.

Utah Women vs. California

The Utah women faced No. 14 ranked California away on March 18 at 2:30 p.m. Starting the day off with doubles, Utah’s Lindsay Hung and Madeline Lamoreaux lost to California’s Erin Richardson and Julia Rosenqvist 2-6.

Utes Anastasia Goncharova and Emily Dush lost to Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm of California 0-6. Linda Huang and Madison Tattini of Utah faced California’s Haley Giavara and Hanna Viller Moeller but the match went unfinished as Cal already had the doubles point in hand.

California swept singles as Huang lost to Giavara 3-6 and 1-6, Utah’s Anya Lamoreaux faced Cal’s Erin Richardson and lost 1-6 and 4-6 and Hung lost to Wiersholm 0-6 and 1-6. Dush, Goncharova and Tattini all finished their matches but Cal had already clinched the win.

Utah Women vs. Stanford

After being dealt their fourth loss of the year against California, the Lady Utes looked to but couldn’t bounce back against Stanford. The Utes faced Stanford away on March 20 at 1 p.m. Starting with doubles, Utah’s Katya Hersh and Anya Lamoreaux lost to Stanford’s Ana Geller and Niluka Madurawe 3-6.

Dush and Goncharova lost to Angelica Blake and Connie Ma of Stanford 3-6. Huang and Tattini had their match go unfinished against Stanford’s Valencia Xu and Alexandra Yepifanova with the doubles point already in Stanford’s possession.

Stanford also swept singles as Huang lost to Ma 0-6 and 2-6, Dush faced Yepifanova and lost 0-6 and 2-6 and M. Lamoreaux lost to Stanford’s Sara Choy 1-6 and 2-6. Hung, Goncharova and Tattini all finished their matches but Stanford had already clinched the win.

The Utah women were shut out this weekend against another set of Pac-12 opponents, moving to 13-5 on the year. The Utes will face Cal State Fullerton away on March 26 at noon and then go on to face Loyola Marymount on March 27 at 11a.m.

