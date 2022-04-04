Utah Women’s Track and Field Dominates in Four Meets

The University of Utah and Weber State host the Spring Classic at the McCarthy track and field in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, April 6, 2018. (Photo by Kiffer Creveling | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah women’s track and field team had a busy weekend as the team split up and traveled to four different meets. The Utes competed in the UVU Collegiate Invitational, West Coast Relays, Mike Fanelli Track Classic and Stanford Invitational.

UVU Collegiate Invitational

The student-athletes that traveled to Orem, Utah competed in the UVU Collegiate Invitational. During this meet, Taylor Watson competed in the 100m dash where she posted a time of 13:02. After the 100m dash, Kennedy Powell, Maddie Reed, Natalie Platil, Lauren Peterson and Chloe Kockler ran the 1500m event where Peterson took third overall after running a time of 4:43.81. Patil took second in her heat after posting a time of 4:55.26 and Kockler came right behind Patil in third with a time of 4:57.32.

Makenna McCloy and Watson both competed in the 200m dash. Watson posted a time of 26.07 in the third heat. McCloy took second place in her heat with a time of 25.08 which put her in the final heat of the event.

Stanford Invitational

At the Stanford Invitational, Morgan Jensen ran the 5000m race where she posted a time of 16:41.39, placing her in sixth place overall in the event. Sophie Ryan competed in the event where she posted a time of 4:22.15.

Simone Plourde ran the 1500m event where she posted a time and new PR of 4:18.19.

In the 5000m invite meet, Cara Woolnough and Emily Venters finished eighth and ninth respectively, competing against professional runners. Woolnough posted a time of 15:44.52 while Venters posted a time of 15:57.79.

Mike Fanelli Track Classic

In San Francisco, Emma Earl competed hard as she raced in the 1500m event, posting a time of 4:46.67. Karli Branch posted a time of 4:42.13 in the same event.

West Coast Relays

The last group of the squad traveled to Fresno, California. Up first was the 4x100m relay event where Lauren O’Banion, Maya LeBar, Megan Rose and Kelise Davis teamed up and posted a time of 46.74 to take third place. In the 400m race, Oneillia Fuller posted a time of 56.86.

In the 100m dash, Josefine Eriksen is continuing to break records as she posted a time of 12.04 which is placed fifth overall in the Utah record books. Rose also competed in this event where she posted a time of 12.47.

In the 800m event, Brooklyn James and Jasie York pushed each other as James posted a time of 2:10.73 and York followed right behind. In the 100m hurdles event, Ruby Jane Mathewson recorded a time of 14.49 which was just shy of a personal best. In the 400m event, Blair won the event with a time of 59.21. In the same event, Kealamakia posted a time of 1:02.09, Rachel Whipple a time of 1:02.18 and Mathewson a time of 1:02.77.

The final event for the Utes was the 4×400 relay race which consisted of Kelise Davis, O’Banion, Fuller and Eriksen where they posted a time of 3:42.75 for third place. The Utes had another team compete in the event which consisted of LeBar, James, Mathewson and Kealamakia who clocked a time of 3:53.34.

The Utes are looking forward to their next meet as they start getting into outdoor season.

