Utah Baseball Drops Midweek Game to UVU

University of Utah redshirt junior Jayden Kiernan (26) in a NCAA Baseball game vs. Washington State at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Cody | Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah baseball team (17-11-1) wasn’t able to start the week on a great note, suffering a loss to Utah Valley University. The team got off to a good start but was unable to keep the momentum rolling throughout the game.

It was just Utah’s third three-home-run game of the season, with Utah’s only runs being solo home runs. TJ Clarkson was the highlight of the game for the Utes, recording two of their three home runs.

The game saw high winds, with the teams even deciding to move the game earlier into the day to reduce the odds of yet another delay. Their first matchup on Feb. 22 was postponed due to high winds. Their next game on March 29, a 7-6 win for the Utes, was delayed two hours due to inclement weather as well.

Clarkson reached base safely for the 27th straight game, a team-high. He also leads the team with nine home runs this season. Clarkson has been a true leader this game, recording his second career multi-homer game.

Chase Anderson was the only other Ute to record a run in the game, with an early run in the top of the first. Clarkson then followed it up with his first homer to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

But Utah wasn’t able to stop Utah Valley’s scoring, giving up seven runs in the second inning alone. They then added two more in the third to put the Utes down 9-2.

The teams then traded runs in the fourth, with Clarkson recording his second homer of the night. Utah’s hope of a comeback soon died out when they failed to score in the seventh and gave up four to Utah Valley.

Utah fell 3-14 to Utah Valley University, a tough loss for the Utes. Their last game was a slight victory for the Utes. This bad loss hits the Utes hard, perhaps showing that they lack the consistency to remain successful on the season.

This was an unfortunate loss for Utah as they prepare to face No. 15 UCLA. Utah will once again have their work cut out for them, playing their first ranked opponent of the year. UCLA is 20-8 this season, including 6-3 in Pac-12 play.

Utah will face UCLA on April 8, 9, and 10 at home, and will stay in Salt Lake City for another Pac-12 series against Arizona after. Utah’s schedule continues to get tougher with more and more conference games piling up.

Utah will need support from their fans if they hope to keep their momentum up heading into tough games. Utah will face UCLA at Smith’s Ballpark at 6 p.m. (MST) on April 8.

